Drillisch board picks Dommermuth as new CEO from 2018

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag :dgap-news: Drillisch AG: implementation of the planned change in the management board following closing of the overall transaction..Says supervisory board appointed Ralph Dommermuth as CEO effective on Jan. 1, 2018 and Martin Witt as a member of management board effective on Oct. 1, 2017..

United Internet offer for Drillisch to run through June 23

May 26 (Reuters) - United Internet :Says takeover offer for Drillisch << >> to run through june 23.Says Drillisch deal expected to be completed by year-end.

United and Drillisch to remain independent listed company after integration of 1&1 Telecommunication

May 11 (Reuters) - United Internet Ag :Drillisch is to remain an independent listed company.

United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG

May 11 (Reuters) - :United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares .United Internet - deal for cash consideration of 50 euros per Drillisch share.

Drillisch confirms EBITDA outlook for 2016, 2017

Drillisch Ag : Says op. Cash-Flow stands at eur71.8 million (q1 2016: - eur10.3 million) . Says management board confirms ebitda guidance for 2016 in amount of eur115 million to eur120 million and for 2017 in amount of eur160 million to eur170 million . news: drillisch ag continues on profitable growth curve in the second quarter . Says mvno subscribers +7.7% to 2.922 million (q1 2016: 2.712 million . Says budget subscribers +11.3% to 2.338 million (q1 2016: 2.100 million) . Says average gross profit per mvno subscriber (agppu) +7.2% to eur7.85 (q1 2016: eur7.32) Further company coverage: [DRIG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Drillisch expects 40 pct EBITDA increase for fiscal 2017

Drillisch AG : Drillisch AG posts substantial growth in subscribers, revenues and gross profit . And confirms EBITDA forecast 2016 . Drillisch Q1 revenue up 74.8 pct on year to 173.4 mln eur . Drillisch Q1 EBITDA 24 mln eur, from 26.9 mln eur . In comparison with same period last year, Q1 service revenue rose by 29.2 million euros . Confirms the EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2016 of between EUR115 million and EUR120 million . Drillisch expects a further increase in the EBITDA by about 40 percent to between EUR160 million and EUR170 million for fiscal year 2017 .Management and Supervisory Boards have submitted a dividend proposal for 2015 of EUR1.75.

Drillisch says chairman of management board Paschalis Choulidis to resign

Drillisch AG:Paschalis Choulidis resigns for private reasons as member and chair of Drillisch AG's management board with effect of June 30.As from July 1 Vlasios Choulidis will assume the chair.

Drillisch confirms FY 2016 EBITDA forecast, proposes increased dividend

Drillisch AG:Dividend increase to 1.75 euros per voting share​.Confirmation of the EBITDA forecast 2016: Expects an increase in EBITDA to between 115 million euros and 120 million euros in 2016​.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 120 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Drillisch raises FY 2015 EBITDA forecast, confirms FY 2016 EBITDA and FY 2016 and FY 2017 dividend forecasts

Drillisch AG:Says confirms FY 2016 EBITDA forecast and dividend forecast for FY 2016 and FY 2017.Says increases EBITDA forecast for FY 2015 to 105 million euros.Says plans dividend of at least 1.70 euro/share for FY 2015 and FY 2016.

Drillisch comments on FY 2015 and FY 2015 EBITDA and dividend outlook

Drillisch AG:Still expects an EBITDA (adjusted) for FY 2015 at the high end of the original forecast of between 95 million euros and 100 million euros and a further increase to 115 million euros to 120 million euros for 2016 (based on current status).Dividend of at least the same amount as that disbursed for FY 2014 (1.70 euro per voting share) will be sought for FY 2015 and FY 2016.FY 2015 EBITDA estimate 99.59 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 118.95 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.