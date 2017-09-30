Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)
60.52EUR
5:23pm IST
€0.55 (+0.92%)
€59.97
€59.96
€60.57
€59.96
67,300
203,492
€62.55
€35.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Drillisch board picks Dommermuth as new CEO from 2018
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag
United Internet offer for Drillisch to run through June 23
May 26 (Reuters) - United Internet
United and Drillisch to remain independent listed company after integration of 1&1 Telecommunication
May 11 (Reuters) - United Internet Ag
United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
May 11 (Reuters) - :United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares .United Internet - deal for cash consideration of 50 euros per Drillisch share. Full Article
Drillisch confirms EBITDA outlook for 2016, 2017
Drillisch Ag
Drillisch expects 40 pct EBITDA increase for fiscal 2017
Drillisch AG
Drillisch says chairman of management board Paschalis Choulidis to resign
Drillisch AG:Paschalis Choulidis resigns for private reasons as member and chair of Drillisch AG's management board with effect of June 30.As from July 1 Vlasios Choulidis will assume the chair. Full Article
Drillisch confirms FY 2016 EBITDA forecast, proposes increased dividend
Drillisch AG:Dividend increase to 1.75 euros per voting share.Confirmation of the EBITDA forecast 2016: Expects an increase in EBITDA to between 115 million euros and 120 million euros in 2016.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 120 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Drillisch raises FY 2015 EBITDA forecast, confirms FY 2016 EBITDA and FY 2016 and FY 2017 dividend forecasts
Drillisch AG:Says confirms FY 2016 EBITDA forecast and dividend forecast for FY 2016 and FY 2017.Says increases EBITDA forecast for FY 2015 to 105 million euros.Says plans dividend of at least 1.70 euro/share for FY 2015 and FY 2016. Full Article
Drillisch comments on FY 2015 and FY 2015 EBITDA and dividend outlook
Drillisch AG:Still expects an EBITDA (adjusted) for FY 2015 at the high end of the original forecast of between 95 million euros and 100 million euros and a further increase to 115 million euros to 120 million euros for 2016 (based on current status).Dividend of at least the same amount as that disbursed for FY 2014 (1.70 euro per voting share) will be sought for FY 2015 and FY 2016.FY 2015 EBITDA estimate 99.59 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 118.95 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: