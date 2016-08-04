Edition:
India

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)

DRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.86
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
257,743
52-wk High
$7.51
52-wk Low
$4.59

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dirtt Environmental Solutions says Q2 revenue rose 15.9 pct to $61.3 mln
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd : Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd says Q2 revenue growth of 15.9 pct to $61.3 million versus same prior year quarter . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view C$62.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.02 .All figures in c$.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd News

BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03

* Dirtt announces Q2 revenue growth and value increase on major contract

» More DRT.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials