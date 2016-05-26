Edition:
India

Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)

DSG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$36.68
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
105,360
52-wk High
$36.91
52-wk Low
$27.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Descartes Systems Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Descartes Systems Group Inc : Descartes reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Q1 revenue $48.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.7 million . Q1 earnings per share $0.08 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Descartes Acquires Oz Development, Inc.
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 

Descartes Systems Group:acquired Oz Development, Inc. (Oz), US-based provider of application integration solutions that help small-to-medium sized businesses ("SMBs") automate a number of logistics and supply chain processes.Oz is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.purchase price for the acquisition was about US $29.5 million, which was paid in cash.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Descartes Systems Group Inc News

BRIEF-Descartes Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Descartes reports fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results

» More DSG.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials