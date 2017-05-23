Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India

May 23 (Reuters) - Competition Commission of India::CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited.

Dish TV India says Veena Investments acquires 7.51 pct stk in co

Dish Tv India Ltd :Says Veena Investments acquires 7.51 percent stk in co.

Dish TV India June-qtr consol profit down about 25 pct

Dish TV India Ltd : Says June -quarter consol net profit 408.7 million rupees; consol net sales 7.78 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol profit was 636.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 542.1 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.35 billion rupees .

Dish TV India March-qtr profit rises

Dish TV India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees;March-quarter net sales 5.14 billion rupees . 4Q ARPU at INR 174 versus INR 172 in 3Q FY 2016 . 508,000 net subscriber additions during the quarter .