Edition:
India

Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)

DSTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

68.95INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs71.20
Open
Rs71.30
Day's High
Rs72.45
Day's Low
Rs68.40
Volume
5,219,411
Avg. Vol
3,577,604
52-wk High
Rs111.00
52-wk Low
Rs68.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Competition Commission of India::CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited.  Full Article

Dish TV India says Veena Investments acquires 7.51 pct stk in co
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Dish Tv India Ltd :Says Veena Investments acquires 7.51 percent stk in co.  Full Article

Dish TV India June-qtr consol profit down about 25 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Dish TV India Ltd : Says June -quarter consol net profit 408.7 million rupees; consol net sales 7.78 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol profit was 636.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 542.1 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.35 billion rupees .  Full Article

Dish TV India March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Dish TV India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees;March-quarter net sales 5.14 billion rupees . 4Q ARPU at INR 174 versus INR 172 in 3Q FY 2016 . 508,000 net subscriber additions during the quarter .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Dish TV India Ltd News

BRIEF-Dish TV India gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non-core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services

* Gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKKL6A Further company coverage:

» More DSTV.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials