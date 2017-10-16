Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Discovery says NewDisc Limited granted banking licence in S.Africa

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd ::DISCOVERY LTD - ‍NEWDISC LIMITED (TO BE RENAMED DISCOVERY BANK LIMITED " BANK") GRANTED BANKING LICENCE IN REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.DISCOVERY LTD - ‍DISCOVERY AWAITS COMPETITION COMMISSION'S FINAL RESPONSE​.

Discovery gets authorisation for banking presence in South Africa

Discovery :Received authorisation from Registrar of Banks to establish banking presence in South Africa subject to certain conditions.

Discovery FY normalised profit from ops 6.41 bln rand up 11 pct

Discovery Ltd : Fy normalised profit from operations r6.41 billion up 11% . Fy gross inflows under management r104 billion up 17% . Fy normalised headline earnings were r4.3 billion, +7%; and normalised headline earnings per share grew 1% . Sees strong performance from existing businesses going forward; spend on new initiatives to reduce over time, absent of intent to enter banking . Fy normalised diluted heps 671.1 cents versus 663.0 cents year ago . Fy diluted heps 566.7 cents versus 870.2 cents year ago .Final gross cash dividend of 90 cents (76.5 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per ordinary share.

Discovery sees FY HEPS expected to decrease 30-40 pct

Discovery Ltd : JSE: DSY - trading statement: year ended June 30 2016 . Sees FY HEPS expected to decrease in range of 30 pct to 40 pct, to between 617.7 cents and 529.4 cents over prior period . FY normalised HEPS is expected to increase in range between 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 672.2 cents and 705.8 cents over prior period (2015: 672.2 cents) .FY HEPS positively impacted by accounting treatment resulting from once-off lapsing of put options prudential held in interest in UK JV.

Discovery CFO Farber to give up role from Dec 31

Discovery Ltd : Relinquishing the group financial director role . Richard Farber will relinquish his role as chief financial officer and group financial director of discovery with effect from Dec. 31, 2016 .Farber will be relocating to australia but will remain as a director on board of company.