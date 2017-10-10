Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)
5,745.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-85.00 (-1.46%)
5,830.00
5,775.00
5,786.00
5,696.00
397,642
698,500
6,499.00
4,171.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd
Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd
Datatec says Dittrich to join as CFO on May 30
Datatec Ltd
Datatec says FY revenue rises to $6.5 bln
Datatec Ltd
Datatec Ltd's Logicalis acquires Thomas Duryea
Datatec Ltd:Says its subsidiary, Logicalis Group Limited, has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Thomas Duryea Consulting Pty Ltd, an Australian ICT services and solutions provider. Full Article
BRIEF-Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum
* SUBSIDIARY LOGICALIS GROUP ENTERED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SERVICE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY OPERATION, LOGICALIS SMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: