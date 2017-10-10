Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd :LOGICALIS SELLS SMC CONSULTANCY OPERATION.‍SALE TO DXC TECHNOLOGY FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM​.‍SUBSIDIARY LOGICALIS GROUP ENTERED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SERVICE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY OPERATION, LOGICALIS SMC​.

Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd ::COMPLETED SALE OF ITS WESTCON-COMSTOR BUSINESS IN NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA AND OF 10 PCT OF REMAINING PART OF WESTCON TO SYNNEX CORP​.‍PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION COMPRISE $630 MILLION IN CASH ON COMPLETION AND UP TO $200 MILLION PAYABLE AS A CASH EARN-OUT​.‍MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION OF $830 MILLION EQUATES TO AN EQUITY VALUATION OF TOTAL WESTCON-COMSTOR DIVISION OF $1.1 BILLION​.‍BOARD WILL BE REVIEWING OPTIONS FOR USE AND DISTRIBUTION OF CASH PROCEEDS RECEIVED ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION​.‍WILL CONSIDER RETURNING MAJORITY OF $500 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS BY WAY OF SHARE REPURCHASES AND/ OR A SPECIFIC DIVIDEND​.

Datatec says Dittrich to join as CFO on May 30

Datatec Ltd : Change to board of directors - Ivan Dittrich returns as CFO . Ivan Dittrich will join board as chief financial officer (cfo) on 30 May 2016 .Jurgens Myburgh, group's current CFO, has accepted position of CFO of Mediclinic International and will leave Datatec at end of july 2016.

Datatec says FY revenue rises to $6.5 bln

Datatec Ltd : FY group revenue $6.5 billion (FY15: $6.4 billion) . underlying. earnings per share 32.0 us cents (fy15: 41.8 us cents) .Our expectation at this stage is for an improvement in earnings and operating leverage in FY17..

Datatec Ltd's Logicalis acquires Thomas Duryea

Datatec Ltd:Says its subsidiary, Logicalis Group Limited, has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Thomas Duryea Consulting Pty Ltd, an Australian ICT services and solutions provider.