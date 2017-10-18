Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)
15.54EUR
5:05pm IST
€0.14 (+0.88%)
€15.40
€15.43
€15.60
€15.37
2,714,716
9,688,813
€18.15
€14.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Strabag says service agreement of SPFS with Deutsche Telekom ends latest on June 30, 2019
Czech telecoms watchdog considers regulating wholesale mobile phone market
Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
Deutsche Telekom says restructures German business
Deutsche Telekom denies report on possible restructuring
Deutsche Telekom sees mobile service revenues up by avg 1 pct
CTW Investment Group asks T-Mobile shareholder to support compensation clawback policy - SEC filing
CTW Investment Group: "Urge" Deutsche Telekom Management board to support T-Mobile US’ executive compensation clawback policy - SEC filing . Says proposal asks T-Mobile US Inc's compensation committee to adopt a policy for recoupment of executive incentive compensation ."Urge" Deutsche Telekom Management board to examine link between changes in accounting assumptions, executive pay. Full Article
Deutsche Telekom CEO says well positioned for European consolidation
Deutsche Telekom AG confirms FY 2016 outlook
Deutsche Telekom AG:Still sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of around 21.2 billion euros, free cash flow of around 4.9 billion euros. Full Article
Deutsche Telekom AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Deutsche Telekom AG:Proposes 10 pct dividend increase to 0.55 euros per share.Aims for 6 pct increase in 2016 adjusted EBITDA to around 21.2 billion euros.Expects rise in 2016 sales, slight decline in Germany, strong increase in USA.FY 2016 revenue 70,740 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 20,983 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
