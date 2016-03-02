Dignity Plc:Says board is proposing final dividend of 14.31 pence per ordinary share, bringing total dividend for the year to 21.45 pence; another increase of 10 percent on the previous year.Says if shareholders approve this payment at annual general meeting (AGM) on June 9, 2016, then it will be paid on June 24, 2016 to members on register at close of business on May 20, 2016.