Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Duerr says to propose dividend of 2.10 eur/shr

Duerr Ag : Says to propose dividend of 2.10 eur Further company coverage: [DUEG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Duerr appoints Carlo Crosetto as new CFO

Duerr AG : Carlo Crosetto becomes the new chief financial officer of Dürr AG as of March 1 .Ralph Heuwing to leave Dürr in May at his own request.

Homag Group H1 sales revenue up almost 5 pct to EUR 527 mln

Homag Group AG : Sales revenue grow in first six months of 2016 by almost 5 percent to 527 million euros ($597.35 million) . Expects to close 2016 with order intake and sales revenue up slightly, both within a corridor of 1,000 million to 1,100 million euros .H1 order intake 551 million euros (prior year: 557 million euros).

Duerr says to sell 85 pct stake in Ecoclean to China's SBS

Duerr : Says to sell majority in cleaning technology specialist Dürr Ecoclean to Chinese SBS Group .Duerr says to sell 85 percent of the shares Ecoclean with enterprise value of 120 million eur to Chinese engineering and machinery company Shenyang Blue Silver Group.

Duerr finds buyer Ecoclean stake

Duerr AG : CEO says has found a buyer for a stake in ecoclean, will likely keep minority stake . Duerr said earlier this year it is reviewing options for cleaning tech unit Duerr Ecoclean Group [nASM00034R] Further company coverage: [DUEG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Duerr lifts forecast for 2016 order intake after Q2 results

Duerr : Lifts forecast for 2016 order intake to 3.5-3.7 billion eur, now sees sales at 3.4-3.6 billion . Says 2016 EBIT should reach the yr-earlier level, with EBIT margin of 7.0-7.5 percent . Q2 order intake up 4.5 percent at 940.7 million eur . Q2 EBIT down 0.4 percent at 60.3 million eur, net profit up 7.3 percent at 39.2 million .Reuters poll average for Duerr Q2 order intake was 922 million eur, EBIT 60.9 million, net profit 38.9 million.

Duerr AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Duerr AG:Proposes dividend of 1.85 euros per share for 2015.

Duerr gives FY 2016 EBIT outlook below analysts's estiamtes, revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Duerr AG:Sees FY 2016 sales of 3.4 billion - 3.6 billion euros.Sees FY 2016 EBIT around 2015 level, EBIT margin of 7.0-7.5 percent.FY 2016 revenue estimate 3.63 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 reported EBIT 267.8 million euros.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 284.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Duerr AG announces acquisition of iTAC

Duerr AG:Acquires 100 pct of the shares in German software house iTAC Software AG.

Duerr buys Indian cleaning systems supplier Mhitraa

Duerr AG:Buys Indian cleaning systems supplier Mhitraa.