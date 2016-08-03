Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Devro Plc : Interim dividend 2.7 penceper share . H1 revenue 112.9 mln stg versus 112.7 mln stg year earlier . Expectations for full year underlying operating profit remain unchanged - CEO . Six month revenue unchanged year on year, with exchange rate benefits offsetting effects of lower sales volumes . H1 underlying profit before tax £13.7 mln stg versus 13.6 mln stg year earlier .Exceptional costs expected to be approximately 20 mln stg for full year.

Devro Plc proposes final dividend

Devro Plc:Proposes to maintain final dividend at 6.1p per share (2014: 6.1p).Says the dividend will be paid on 13 May 2016, to those on the register at 29 March 2016.

Devro Plc announces group finance director change

Devro Plc:Says that Rutger Helbing will join as group finance director on April 4, 2016.Says Rutger will replace Simon Webb the current Group finance director who, as previously announced, will be retiring.