Devoteam Q1 revenue up at 133.4‍​ million euros

Devoteam SA : Q1 revenue 133.4‍​ million euros versus 115.5 million euros ($130.25 million) last year .Confirms its FY target turnover of between 525 and 535 million euros and operating margin above 7.5 pct of revenue.

Devoteam gives 2016 guidance in line with analysts' estimates and proposes dividend

Devoteam SA:Aims in 2016 at revenue between 525 million euros and 535 million euros.FY 2016 revenue of 525 million euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.In 2016, operating margin should keep on improving and should stand above 7.5 pct of the revenue.To propose dividend of 0.5 euro per share.

Devoteam raises FY 2015 guidance

Devoteam SA:Says FY 2015 guidance is increased to almost 480 million euros in revenue with more than 6.5 percent of operating margin.