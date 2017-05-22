Edition:
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)

DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

77.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+6.06%)
Prev Close
Rs73.45
Open
Rs74.50
Day's High
Rs79.80
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
3,530,378
Avg. Vol
3,943,772
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares
Monday, 22 May 2017 

May 22 (Reuters) - Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd ::Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co.  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries posts June-qtr profit
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 319.3 million rupees versus loss of 562 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.86 billion rupees versus 1.97 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 528.2 million rupees versus 125 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 2.30 billion rupees versus 2.01 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd News

Photo

Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 percent on higher crushing

MUMBAI Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.

