Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)
36.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€36.24
--
--
--
--
713,277
€37.01
€26.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Deutsche Wohnen says names Philip Grosse as CFO from Sept 1
Deutsche Wohnen Ag
Deutsche Wohnen affirms guidance after Q1 earnings jump
Deutsche Wohnen AG
Deutsche Wohnen to propose dividend
Deutsche Wohnen AG:Says dividend (proposal) up by 23 pct to 0.54 euros per share. Full Article
Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen offer likely not reached
Vonovia SE:Has likely not reached the minimum acceptance level of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.Vonovia's tender offer published on Dec. 1, 2015 has been accepted for about 30.4 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares vs minimum acceptance threshold of 50 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares.Expects to publish the final acceptance level of the offer on Feb. 15. Full Article
Vonovia says acceptance rate in Deutsche Wohnen offer reaches 27.7 pct - Reuters
Vonovia SE:Says Deutsche Wohnen shareholders representing 27.67 percent of stock have accepted offer - Reuters. Full Article
Deutsche Wohnen reiterates rejects Vonovia's offer
Deutsche Wohnen AG:Reduced acceptance threshold demonstrates weakness of Vonovia's hostile offer .Reiterates its rejection of hostile offer with convincing arguments stated on several occasions.Offer is and continues to be value-destroying for all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen. Full Article
Vonovia fixes acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen to 50 pct
Vonovia SE:Irrevocably fixes minimum acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen takeover at 50 pct.Extends offer period by two weeks. Full Article
Deutsche Wohnen raises FY 2015 FFO I forecast and gives FY 2016 guidance
Deutsche Wohnen AG:Expects for FY 2015 FFO I to come in above the latest forecast at around 300 million euros (previous year: 217.6 million euros).For FY 2016 is forecasting a further increase in FFO I of some 20 percent against the past financial year to at least 360 million euros.Decided to increase the dividend payout ratio for the FY 2016 to 65 percent of FFO I. Full Article
Deutsche Wohnen AG rejects Vonovia bid
Deutsche Wohnen AG:Says management board and supervisory board advise shareholders not to accept Vonovia's offer.Says structure and value of offer is inadequate.Says expected synergies are not achievable, disproportionate to transaction volume/costs.Says potential of stand-alone company is more promising, strong dilution of portfolio and deterioration of profitability to be expected. Full Article
Cartel office approves Vonovia SE's Deutsche Wohnen buy - Reuters
Vonovia SE:Germany's cartel office has approved property company Vonovia's planned 14 billion-euro hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche Wohnen - Reuters. Full Article
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds
* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen se: deutsche wohnen se announces conversion price for new convertible bonds and final repurchase price of the convertible bond tender offer