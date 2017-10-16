Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd :Sept quarter net profit after tax 2.93 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 26.10 billion rupees.Declared interim dividend of 3 rupees per share.Net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 2.33 billion rupees; revenue from operations was 21.60 billion rupees.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves stake sale in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Says approved sale of 100 percent shares held by DHFL in DHFL Pramerica life insurance co .Says deal involves issuance of CCDs by DIL to Wadhawan Global Capital.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : To raise funds via public issue of NCDs for up to the shelf limit of 400,000 rupees .

Dewan Housing Finance approves issue of NCDs worth 50 bln rupees

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Approved the issuance of non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures upto an amount of 50 billion rupees . Approved issuance of ncds up to inr 10 billion; non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures worth inr 5 billion .

Dewan Housing Finance says June-qtr net profit after tax rises 16.2 pct

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Dewan housing finance corp ltd - June -quarter net profit after tax 2.01 billion rupees ; total income inr 19.58 billion .

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Board approves raising funds via public issue of NCDs for up to 10 billion rupees .