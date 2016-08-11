Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dream Office REIT qtrly FFO per share $0.65

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : "decided to significantly write-down our alberta assets in q2 of 2016" . "now expect that economic uncertainty and weakness in alberta office sector may be prolonged" . Qtrly ffo per share $0.65 . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Trust recorded fair value loss of $675.3 million and $748.4 million respectively, for three, six months ended june 30.

Dream Office REIT announces New Scotia Plaza co-ownership arrangement with Kingsett Capital, AIMCO

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : Dream Office REIT announces New Scotia Plaza co-ownership arrangement with Kingsett Capital and AIMCO . Kingsett and AIMCO have agreed to acquire a 16.67% ownership interest in Scotia Plaza from trust . Kingsett and AIMCO will be assuming a 50% share of existing financing on properties . Trust expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $115 million before closing costs and adjustments .Kingsett and AIMCO will concurrently acquire 33.33% interest currently owned by H&R REIT.

Dream Office REIT- TSX accepts renewal of prior issuer bid

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : Toronto Stock Exchange accepted a notice filed by Dream Office REIT to renew its prior normal course issuer bid . Will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 10.7 million of its REIT units, Series A .Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust says bid will commence on June 22, 2016 and will remain in effect until earlier of June 21, 2017.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces February 2016 Monthly Distribution

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust:February 2016 monthly distribution of 12.500 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.50 annualized).The February distribution will be payable on March 15, 2016 to unitholders of record as at February 29, 2016.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust declares dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust:Says Nov. monthly distribution of 18.666 cents per REIT Unit, Series A.Payable on Dec. 15, to unitholders of record as at Nov. 30.