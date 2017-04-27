Edition:
Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)

EAST.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

305.04EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-4.91 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
£309.95
Open
£305.04
Day's High
£310.00
Day's Low
£305.04
Volume
83,554
Avg. Vol
57,705
52-wk High
£340.00
52-wk Low
£99.99

Egypt's Eastern Co signs deal with Al Mansour International Distribution Co
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 

April 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae :Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years.Each co will get 50 percent profit of product sales.Expects to sell 26,000 cartons till end of 2017, targets 80,000 cartons during 2018.Says sale price per pack to be EGP 12.95.  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern Co to launch new cigarette brand
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 

April 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Co ::To launch new cigarette brand 'cleopatra box gold' at a consumer price of EGP 12.75.  Full Article

Egypt's Eastern Company posts 12 pct rise in FY net profit
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Eastern Co Sae : 2015-2016 FY net profit of 1.426 billion Egyptian pounds versus 1.272 billion in same period last year -statement .2015-2016 FY revenues of 7.653 billion Egyptian pounds versus 7.058 billion Egyptian pounds.  Full Article

BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern Co signs deal with Al Mansour International Distribution Co

* Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years

