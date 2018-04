Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AmRest Holdings Prelim. Q1 Revenue Up 31.1 Pct YoY

April 20 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY PRELIM Q1 REVENUE OF EURO 348 MILLION, UP 31.1 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS IN 2017, ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS UP 14.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.

AmRest Gets Exclusive Right For Development Of Burger King Chain In Czechia, Slovakia

March 16 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS ::SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENTS WITH BURGER KING EUROPE GMBH FOR CZECHIA AND SLOVAKIA, CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT.CO AIMS TO OPEN OVER 50 NEW RESTAURANTS IN BOTH COUNTRIES, THAT IS 40 NEW RESTAURANTS IN CZECHIA AND 15 IN SLOVAKIA IN THE COMING FIVE YEARS .

AmRest Holdings allots 550,000 repurchased shares

Nov 22 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT ALLOTTED 550,000 REPURCHASED SHARES TO FCAPITAL LUX S.À.R.L. FOR TOTAL PRICE OF 198.9 MILLION ZLOTYS.COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDER, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, DEMANDED REPURCHASE OF 550,000 SHARES OF COMPANY AFTER COMPANY'S DECISION ON TRANSFERRING OF REGISTERED OFFICE TO SPAIN.

AmRest Holdings Q3 net profit rises to 85.3 mln zlotys

Nov 21 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE ::Q3 NET PROFIT 85.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 62.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 119.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 90.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 1.36 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.16 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

AmRest Holdings prelim Q3 sales up 17.1 pct yoy

Oct 23 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE ::Q3 PRELIM SALES AT 1.36 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 17.1 PERCENT YOY.

AmRest Holdings receives offer from FCapital Lux to buy-back shares from shareholders against transfer of registered office to Spain

Oct 23 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE ::SAID ON FRIDAY IT RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM FCAPITAL LUX S.À.R.L. TO ACQUIRE ALL THE SHARES BEING SUBJECT TO BUY-BACK FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS WHO VOTED AGAINST INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER OF THE COMPANY'S REGISTERED OFFICE TO SPAIN AND REQUESTED BUY-BACK OF THEIR SHARES.FCAPITAL LUX TRANSFERRED THE TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR 550,000 SHARES (PLN 361.65 PER SHARE) TO COMPANY'S BANK ACCOUNT.

AmRest Holdings to buy back shares from shareholders against registered office move at PLN 361.65/shr

Oct 20 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT PURCHASE PRICE OF SHARES BEING SUBJECT TO BUY-BACK FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS WHO VOTED AGAINST INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE TO SPAIN, AND REQUESTED THE BUY-BACK OF SHARES, IS PLN 361.65 PER SHARE.

AmRest Holdings receives request to buy-back 550,000 shares from NN OFE pension fund

Oct 17 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY IT RECEIVED BUY BACK REQUEST OF 550,000 COMPANY'S SHARES FROM NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY (NN OFE) REPRESENTED BY NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN POWSZECHNE TOWARZYSTWO EMERYTALNE SA .THE FUND VOTED AGAINST TRANSFER OF COMPANY'S REGISTERED OFFICE TO SPAIN .COMPANY'S EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RESOLVED TO MOVE THE REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID nL8N1MH0RS.

Pizza Hut announces partnership with Amrest in Central & Eastern Europe

Yum! Brands Inc : Pizza Hut announces master franchise partnership with Amrest Holdings SE in Central & Eastern Europe . Amrest to have right to own, sub-franchise Pizza Hut restaurants in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia .Amrest signed a master franchise agreement with Pizza Hut with plans to develop over 300 restaurants over next five years.