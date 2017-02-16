Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes

Enercare Inc : Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes . Enercare - proceeds of offering will be used by enercare solutions to redeem all outstanding 4.30 pct series 2012-1 senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2017 . Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $275 million of 3.38 pct series 2017-1 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2022 .Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $225 million of 3.99 pct series 2017-2 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2024.

Enercare reports qtrly basic EPS $0.17

Enercare Inc : Acquisition of service experts drives 81% increase in revenue and 22% increase in acquisition adjusted ebitda . Qtrly basic EPS $0.17 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enercare announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

Enercare Inc : Received approval from Toronto Stock Exchange for renewal of its normal course issuer bid . Enercare inc says purchases may commence on July 20, 2016, and will terminate on July 19, 2017 . May purchase for cancellation up to 10.3 million of its common shares .Purchase represents approximately 10 percent of its public float of issued and outstanding common shares as of July 4, 2016.

Enercare announces termination of its nomination agreement with Direct Energy

Enercare Inc : Enercare announces termination of its nomination agreement with Direct Energy . Received notice from Direct Energy Marketing Ltd that Direct Energy has sold remainder of Enercare's common shares . As result of sale, nomination agreement between Enercare and Direct Energy entered into in connection with OHS acquisition has terminated .Enercare inc says Scott Boose, who was nominated to Enercare board by Direct Energy, resigned from Board of Directors effective May 26, 2016.

EnerCare Q1 total revenue C$142.6 million

EnerCare Inc : Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.09 . Increasing annualized dividend per common share by $0.84 to $0.924 . Qtrly total revenue C$142.6 million versus C$141.8 million . Increasing annualized dividend per common share by $0.84 to $0.924 .EnerCare reports first quarter 2016 results and increases dividend by 10%.

American Capital portfolio company merges with Enercare unit

American Capital Ltd : Portfolio company Sehac Holdings Corporation has merged with a subsidiary of Enercare Solutions Inc., unit of Enercare Inc . Total cash consideration is $340.75 million .Received $244 million in proceeds and realized a capital gain of $225 million from transaction.

Enercare gets regulatory clearances for acquisition of Service Experts

Enercare Inc : Enercare receives regulatory clearances for acquisition of service experts .Says anticipates that closing of acquisition will occur on or about may 11, 2016.

Enercare signs agreement to acquire Service Experts in a deal valued at $340.8 mln

EnerCare Inc:Signs agreement to acquire service experts - a leading North American provider of hvac services and announces $218 million bought deal offering.Says deal for $340.8 million and estimated to be 25% accretive to normalized pro forma distributable cash per common share in 2016.Says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to issue, on a bought deal basis, about $218 million of subscription receipts.Says lenders to give debt financing to co's unit in form of unsecured 4-year variable rate term credit facility of US$200 million.Says lenders have also provided a fully committed bridge facility in the amount of US$140.75 million should the offering not close.

Enercare Inc announces monthly dividend

Enercare Inc:Announced a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the month of December 2015.Dividend will be payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.

Enercare Inc announces monthly dividend

Enercare Inc:Announced a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the month of October 2015.Dividend will be payable on December 31 to shareholders of record date as on November 30.