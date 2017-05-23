May 23 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc ::FY revenue 1.51 billion stg versus 1.29 billion stg year ago.FY headline EPS 21 pence versus 12.6 pence year ago.FY pretax profit rose 264.2 percent to 127.1 million stg.FY headline profit before tax 128 million stg versus 76.8 million stg year ago.FY dividend 12.3 pence versus 11.75 pence year ago.Final dividend 7.3 penceper share.
Electrocomponents Plc : Issues a trading update for four-month period to Jan. 31 2017. . Continued to make good progress to stabilise gross margin and reduce costs, we have delivered strong revenue growth and profitability . In four months to Jan. 31 2017, group underlying revenue growth accelerated to 6 pct, . All of our regional hubs seeing positive revenue trends during period. . RS pro, our own-brand business, which represents 12 pct of revenues grew by 5 pct . Ecommerce, which represents 60 pct of revenues increased by 6 pct. . December saw particularly strong growth, with both north America and Central Europe benefitting from weak comparatives in month. . Says we continue to make good progress on our cost initiatives and are on track to deliver 18 mln stg of net savings in year to March 2017. .Says we continue to expect FY 2017 revenue and profits to see a significant benefit from foreign exchange.
Electrocomponents Plc : Trading statement . Says in Q1, group underlying sales growth (1) was 1 pct . Says RS Pro, which represents 12.8 pct of revenues saw growth accelerate to 7 pct . Says remain confident of making further good progress in current year . Says gross margins improved, with Q1 margins rising by 0.3 pct points year on year as management initiatives on price . Says northern Europe continued to perform well, with UK seeing growth throughout period . Says too early to know impact of Brexit vote on UK and global economy .Says as anticipated saw a slower second half to quarter given a particularly strong comparator in southern and central Europe in June.
