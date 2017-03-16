Edition:
India

ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO)

ECN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.97
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
895,084
52-wk High
$4.11
52-wk Low
$2.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ECN Capital announces appointment of Grier Colter as CFO
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Ecn Capital Corp : ECN Capital announces appointment of Grier Colter as chief financial officer and retirement of Michel Beland .Announced appointment of Grier Colter as chief financial officer, succeeding Michel Béland.  Full Article

Infor Acquisition Corp. Announces ECN Capital's Fair Market Value
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Infor Acquisition Corp :Element Financial board determined that aggregate fair market value of ECN Capital is $1.707 billion, or $4.41 per share of ECN Capital.  Full Article

ECN Capital says establishes dividend policy
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

ECN Capital Corp : An initial dividend policy for ECN Capital based on an annual dividend of $0.04 per common share .ECN capital establishes dividend policy, receives investment grade ratings and affirms $4.41 per share fair market value.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

ECN Capital Corp News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat but climbs 1.9 pct on the week

TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday but ended the week up 1.9 percent as the heavyweight financials group gained ground, offsetting losses for telecom shares.

» More ECN.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials