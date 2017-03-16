Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ECN Capital announces appointment of Grier Colter as CFO

Infor Acquisition Corp. Announces ECN Capital's Fair Market Value

ECN Capital says establishes dividend policy

ECN Capital Corp : An initial dividend policy for ECN Capital based on an annual dividend of $0.04 per common share .ECN capital establishes dividend policy, receives investment grade ratings and affirms $4.41 per share fair market value.