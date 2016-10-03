Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)
291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs3.05 (+1.06%)
Rs288.20
Rs289.90
Rs296.30
Rs288.10
3,365,219
2,953,862
Rs301.00
Rs82.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Edelweiss Financial Services says Canada's CDPQ, Edelweiss enter partnership agreement
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement . Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india . Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country .Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies. Full Article
Edelweiss Financial Services says Edelweiss group to buy Ambit Alpha Fund
Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol profit up about 53 pct
CCI approves acquisition of JP Morgan mutual fund schemes by Edelweiss
COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA: Approves acquisition of JP Morgan mutual fund schemes by Edelweiss . CCI is Competition Commission of India ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)). Full Article
Edelweiss Financial Services March-quarter consol profit rises
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd declares second interim dividend
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 0.25 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each. Full Article
BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities
* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees