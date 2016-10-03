Edition:
India

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs288.20
Open
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs296.30
Day's Low
Rs288.10
Volume
3,365,219
Avg. Vol
2,953,862
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Edelweiss Financial Services says Canada's CDPQ, Edelweiss enter partnership agreement
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement . Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india . Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country .Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services says Edelweiss group to buy Ambit Alpha Fund
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd :Edelweiss group to acquire Ambit Alpha Fund.  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol profit up about 53 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.40 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 14.65 billion rupees . India's Edelweiss Financial Services says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 912.8 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 11.54 billion rupees .  Full Article

CCI approves acquisition of JP Morgan mutual fund schemes by Edelweiss
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA: Approves acquisition of JP Morgan mutual fund schemes by Edelweiss . CCI is Competition Commission of India ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services March-quarter consol profit rises
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 15.19 billion rupees .  Full Article

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd declares second interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 0.25 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd News

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities

* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:

» More EDEL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials