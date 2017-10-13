Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paladin Energy says long term supply agreement termination notice given by EDF

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Paladin Energy Ltd ::Termination by EDF of the LTSA.‍EDF has given notice terminating long term supply agreement on basis that PEL failed to repay about US$277m by Oct. 9.

EDF unit Edison expects 2017 core earnings in line with last year

Edison, the Italian energy company owned by France's EDF, says: expects 2017 EBITDA to be in line with previous year . EBITDA in 2016 was 653 million euros from 1.261 billion euros in 2015 which included a one-off positive item from Libyan gas supply arbitration .net loss in 2016 was 389 million euros versus a net loss of 980 million euros in 2015.

EDF says Flamanville 1 reactor offline following blast

EDF : Says fire at Flamanville 1 reactor led to a blast around 0840 GMT in a non-nuclear zone. .Says 1,300 MW Flamanville 1 reactor taken offline following blast..

EDF says confident Flamanville to start in time despite irregularities

Areva Sa : Edf official tells french parliament hearing that company has great confidence in ability to start flamanville reactor on time as scheduled .Edf official edf oficial says irregularities found in flamanville components will have no impact on schedule.

EDF sets 0.5 euro interim dividend

Electricite De France Sa :.

Moody's downgrades EDF's ratings to A3/P-2; stable outlook

Moody's - : Downgrades EDF's Ratings To A3/P-2; stable outlook . Downgraded to a3 from a2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of EDF; perpetual junior subordinated debt ratings to baa3 from baa2 . Downgrade on view that April's action plan to not be enough to fully offset impact of risks associated with Hinkley Point project on EDF's credit profile . Significant scale and complexity of HPC project will affect EDF's business and financial risk profiles . HPC project will expose EDF and its partner China General Nuclear Power Corporation to significant construction risk .Expects EDF's funds from operations to net debt to be in mid to high teens in percentage terms from 2017 onwards.

Gaussin sells 25 tonne vehicle to EDF

Gaussin SA :Announces the sale of a 25 tonne vehicle to EDF for its nuclear activities.

Sulzer wins contract with French EDF for delivery of 28 pumping units

Sulzer AG : Sulzer wins contract with French Electricite De France SA (EDF) for the delivery of 28 pumping units .Contract consists of qualifying a pump set prototype, manufacturing, and installing 28 pumping units over the next 15 years.

French strike cut 3,000 MW in power capacity on Thursday -CGT union

Electricite De France S.A. : CGT union says rolling nationwide strike against planned labour reform has cut 3,000 MW in French power capacity on Thursday morning. .CGT says striking workers were blockading several power production units including nuclear plants..

Bam Groep wins contract with EDF Energy Renewables

BAM Groep : Wins contract to design, fabricate and install five full-size gravity base foundations for wind turbines off Northumberland coast . Project is due for completion during summer 2017 . Contract has been awarded to bam by EDF Energy Renewables via SPV Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Ltd Further company coverage: [BAMN.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).