Element Financial shareholders vote in favour of separation into 2 companies

Element Financial: Element shareholders vote 99.5% in favour of plan to separate into two market leading companies .Expects that arrangement will be completed on October 3, 2016 if final court order is granted, other conditions satisfied.

Element Financial says tax adjusted operating income $0.41 per share

Element Financial Corp : Tax adjusted return on average earning assets increased to 3.92% in q2-2016 versus 3.19% in q2-2015 . Tax adjusted operating income for three-month period ending june 30, 2016 was $0.32 per basic share . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Element fleet management reports continued strong performance in q2-2016 and confirms after-tax adjusted eps guidance of between $1.05 and $1.15 for 2016 with growth of between 10% - 12% in 2017 . Says fleet originations increased to $1.7 bln in q2-2016 versus $820.7 million in q2-2015 .Tax adjusted operating income was $0.41 per share.

Element Financial Corp board unanimously approves plan to separate into two market leading companies

Element Financial Corp : Board unanimously approved plans to proceed with reorganization of element into two separate publicly-traded companies . Following separation transaction, Element Financial Corporation, to be renamed Element Fleet Management Corp. . ECN capital will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in capital of IAC . At closing of IAC deal, each outstanding share of IAC will be bought in exchange for specified number of ecn capital shares . Element board unanimously approves plan to separate into two market leading companies . Element's existing senior credit facility will be amended to provide for $4.0 billion in 3-year revolving funding for Element Fleet .Following seperation, to be led by Bradley Nullmeyer as CEO.

Element Financial Corp qtrly EPS $0.24

Element Financial Corp : Originations increased to $2.1 billion in Q1-2016 versus $1.5 billion in Q1-2015 . After-Tax adjusted operating income for three-month period ending march 31, 2016 was $143.3 million or $0.35 per basic share . Element financial corp qtrly earnings per share $0.24 . Reports $0.35 per share of after tax adjusted EPS in q1-2016 . Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share c$0.45 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Element Financial Corp plans to proceed separation of current business

Element Financial Corp:Approved plans to proceed with a transaction that will result in separation of current business into two publicly traded companies.Says company's "on balance sheet" aviation finance business is being discontinued.Current $1.5 billion portfolio of aviation assets to be transitioned to future aviation fund, sold or managed to maturity.Currently analyzing the most efficient method to implement the separation of the two businesses".Says separation transaction is expected to be completed on a tax free basis before the end of 2016.Bmo capital markets, barclays capital and infor financial serving as financial advisors to co through separation process.Until the separation is complete, Element will continue to operate as a single company.

Element Financial Corp confirms Q4 2015 EPS guidance

Element Financial Corp:Confirmed that it expects to report after-tax adjusted operating income per share of about $0.35 for Q4 2015 after taking account of integration benefits and continued effective tax management.

Element Financial Corporation issues US$ 1.7 billion of rated ABS notes through Chesapeake Funding II LLC

Element Financial Corporation:The Company has closed the issuance of US$1.7 billion in term notes through Chesapeake Funding II LLC.Proceeds from the notes will be used to repay a portion of Element's three-year term senior secured credit facility.JP Morgan Securities LLC acted as the sole structuring agent and lead arranger for these transactions together with a syndicate of 14 lenders.

Element Financial Corp initiates quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share

Element Financial Corp:Authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per outstanding common share of Element for the fourth quarter of 2015.Dividend will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.