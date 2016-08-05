E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd : EID Parry India Ltd says June-quarter net profit 253.4 million rupees . EID Parry India Ltd says June-quarter total income 5.81 billion rupees . EID Parry India Ltd - Loss in June quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.99 billion rupees .