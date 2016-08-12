Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enterprise Inns maintaining positive trading performance

Enterprise Inns Plc : Encouraging trading performance with like-for-like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9% in 44 weeks to 30 July 2016 . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Co expects to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 september 2016.

Enterprise Inns says on track for annual targets, sees no Brexit hit

Enterprise Inns Plc : Like-For-Like net income in its leased and tenanted business up 1.9 percent in 44 weeks . Expect to have in excess of 100 managed houses operational by 30 September 2016 . To date we have seen no discernible impact on consumer spending and no consequential impact on our trading performance from Brexit . Maintaining positive trading performance with strategic plan on track .Remain on track to deliver our financial and strategic expectations for year.

Enterprise Inns H1 underlying pretax profit flat

Enterprise Inns Plc : Interim results . Profit after tax increased to £33 million (H1 2015: £4 million), . Signed an unconditional contract, which will complete on 7 June 2016, for sale of a portfolio of 22 sites for £20 million, . Expect to be operating around 300 commercial properties by 30 September 2016 and in excess of 450 commercial properties by 30 September 2017 . Aim to announce further partnerships in second half of year and expect to have 10 pubs trading under our various relationships by 30 September 2016. . First week of second half of year was inevitably adversely affected by timing of easter period, but since then trading has been broadly in line with our expectations. . Expects business to generate £25 million of excess cash flow in current financial year .H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 57 million stg year ago.