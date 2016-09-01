Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (EKGYO.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Emlak Konut REIT reports Aug. sales of 1.96 bln lira
Emlak Konut Reit
Emlak Konut REIT Jan.-July. sales of 1.90 bln lira with 2,887 units
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As
Emlak Konut REIT Q2 net profit up at 454.0 mln lira
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As
Emlak Konut signs a protocol with Galatasaray to develop projects
Signs a protocol with Galatasaray Spor Kulübü Dernegi to develop projects on 22,627.00-m² land in Bakirkoy, Istanbul and 1,076,022.18-m² land in Beykoz, Istanbul.
Emlak Konut REIT signs protocol with TOKI to buy lands in Istanbul for 2.28 bln lira
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS
Emlak Konut REIT Jan- May total sales of 1.46 billion lira with 2,237 units
Emlak Konut REIT
Emlak Konut REIT reports Jan-April total sales of 1.03 bln lira
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS Sells building at total 25.7 million lira including VAT
Sells old headquarters building at total 25.7 million lira ($9.14 million) including VAT.
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Proposes to pay gross and net dividend of 0.0967600 lira per share for FY 2015. Proposes to pay dividend on May 24.
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS to buyback shares up to nominal 259.9 mln lira
Says to buyback shares up to nominal 259.9 million lira in total. Says to buyback shares up to 4 lira per share between Jan. 11 - Dec. 31, 2016.