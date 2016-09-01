Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emlak Konut REIT reports Aug. sales of 1.96 bln lira

Emlak Konut Reit : Reports Jan. - Aug. sales of 3.73 billion lira ($1.26 billion) (excluding VAT) with 5,386 units (including presales) .Aug sales of 1.96 billion lira (excluding VAT) with 2,547 units (including presales).

Emlak Konut REIT Jan.-July. sales of 1.90 bln lira with 2,887 units

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As : Jan.-July. Sales of 1.90 billion lira ($640.03 million)with 2,887 units .July sales at 174.9 million lira with 244 units.

Emlak Konut REIT Q2 net profit up at 454.0 mln lira

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As : Q2 net profit of 454.0 million lira ($152.96 million) versus 143.6 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 1.14 billion lira versus 253.4 million lira year ago.

Emlak Konut signs a protocol with Galatasaray to develop projects

Emlak Konut :Signs a protocol with Galatasaray Spor Kulübü Dernegi to develop projects on 22,627.00-m² land in Bakirkoy, Istanbul and 1,076,022.18-m² land in Beykoz, Istanbul.

Emlak Konut REIT signs protocol with TOKI to buy lands in Istanbul for 2.28 bln lira

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS : Signs protocol with Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) to buy 5 lands for a total amount of 2.28 billion lira ($785.50 million) in Istanbul . Total area of 5 lands is 983,857.84-m² .2 of 5 lands are located in Kucukcekmece (total area: 959,388.94-m², Istanbul and 3 of them are located in Sisli, Istanbul (24,468.90-m²).

Emlak Konut REIT Jan- May total sales of 1.46 billion lira with 2,237 units

Emlak Konut REIT : Jan- May total sales of 1.46 billion lira ($498.89 million) (excluding VAT) with 2,237 units (including pre-sales) .May total sales of 412.7 million lira (excluding VAT) with 606 units (including pre-sales).

Emlak Konut REIT reports Jan-April total sales of 1.03 bln lira

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Said on Friday that January - April sales of 1.03 billion lira ($347.05 million)(excluding VAT) with 1,586 units (including presales) .April sales of 317.6 million lira (excluding VAT) with 411 units (including presales).

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS Sells building at total 25.7 million lira including VAT

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Sells old headquarters building at total 25.7 million lira ($9.14 million) including VAT.

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Proposes to pay gross and net dividend of 0.0967600 lira per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 24.

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS to buyback shares up to nominal 259.9 mln lira

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Says to buyback shares up to nominal 259.9 million lira in total.Says to buyback shares up to 4 lira per share‍​ between Jan. 11 - Dec. 31, 2016.