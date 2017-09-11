Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)
2.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.73
--
--
--
--
2,754,245
$5.13
$2.24
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eldorado Gold announces amended investment plans in Greece
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp
Eldorado Gold reports fatality at its Skouries project
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp
Eldorado announces new exploration projects in Romania, Serbia, Brazil
Eldorado Gold Corp
Eldorado Q2 adj EPS $0.01
Eldorado Gold Corp
Eldorado Gold to sell White Mountain, Tanjianshan Mines, Eastern Dragon Development Project for $600 mln
Eldorado Gold Corp
Eldorado Gold Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million
Eldorado Gold Corp
Eldorado Gold Corp suspends semi-annual dividend
Eldorado Gold Corp:Says suspending cash payment of its semi-annual dividend payment effective the first quarter of 2016. Full Article
Eldorado Gold Corp gives FY 2016 production guidance
Eldorado Gold Corp:Expects FY 2016 forecast gold production estimated to be 565,000-630,000 ounces of gold. Full Article
Eldorado Gold Corp says suspension of mining in Greece will cost 600 jobs - Reuters
Eldorado Gold Corp:Eldorado Gold ELD.TO expects that the suspension of much of its mine activities in Greece after confrontation with the country's leftist-led government will cost more than 600 jobs, its chief executive said on Tuesday. - RTRS.Eldorado has said it would suspend construction at its Skouries project in northern Greece, warning that it would do the same at its Olympias project if it did not receive a permit by the end of March - RTRS."Our investment is treated as a political toy, we never anticipated this," CEO Paul Wright told reporters in Athens. He will meet with leaders of political parties and Energy Minister Panos Skourletis in the next days. - RTRS.Wright said the treatment of Eldorado by the Greek government would be seen as a litmus test by other potential investors in the country - RTRS. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns
Sept 26 New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, called on Tuesday for the world's biggest investors in gold-mining stocks to form a coalition to tackle miners' "dreadful" performance.