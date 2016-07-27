Endesa SA (ELE.MC)
Endesa H1 net profit down at 796 million euros
Endesa SA
Endesa unit buys 60 pct of Enel Green Power Espana for 1.21 bln euros
Endesa SA
Endesa to supply natural gas to 23 university institutions in Spain for 5.2 mln euros
Endesa SA
Endesa unit to buy Electrica del Ebro for 24.7 mln euros
Endesa SA
Endesa starts talks with Enel to buy 60 pct of Enel Green Power Espana
Endesa SA
Axactor signs 3rd party contract with Endesa
Axactor publ AB
Endesa sells stake in Enel Insurance for 114 million euros
Endesa SA
Endesa renews contract to supply 98 pct of Aena's network of airports
Endesa SA
Spain's Endesa Q1 net profit down 21 pct at 342 mln euros
Endesa SA
Endesa SA buys 410 GWh of solar energy on auction
Endesa SA:Buys on auction 410 GWh of solar energy for the next quarter, at 39.6 euros per MWh.Acquired energy is equivalent to installed capacity of 681 MW of photovoltaic panels. Full Article
INTERVIEW-Enel interested in grid network acquisitions, including Brazil -CFO
MILAN, May 12 Europe's biggest utility Enel is not interested in large acquisitions but is looking for opportunities to buy grid networks around the world, including in South America, CFO Alberto De Paoli said on Friday.