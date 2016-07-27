Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Endesa H1 net profit down at 796 million euros

Endesa SA : H1 net profit 796 million euros ($874.6 million) versus 870 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 1.87 billion euros versus 1.93 billion euros year ago .H1 revenue 9.20 billion euros versus 10.31 billion euros year ago.

Endesa unit buys 60 pct of Enel Green Power Espana for 1.21 bln euros

Endesa SA : Says its wholly owned unit Endesa Generacion SA has acquired 60 percent of Enel Green Power Espana SL for 1.21 billion euros ($1.33 billion) . Transaction to be financed with debt and available cash . Says has registered net capital loss of 72 million euros for its 40 percent stake in Enel Green Power Espana SL as a result of transaction .Endesa Generacion SA to be a unique owner of Enel Green Power Espana SL, which will change its name to Endesa Renovables SL.

Endesa to supply natural gas to 23 university institutions in Spain for 5.2 mln euros

Endesa SA :To supply natural gas to 23 university institutions in Catalonia and Madrid for about 5.2 million euros ($5.7 million) in 2017.

Endesa unit to buy Electrica del Ebro for 24.7 mln euros

Endesa SA : Says its unit, Endesa Red SA, has signed a contract to buy Electrica del Ebro SA for 24.7 million euros ($27.8 million) .The price will be adjusted at the date of closing of the transaction, scheduled for the second half of 2016.

Endesa starts talks with Enel to buy 60 pct of Enel Green Power Espana

Endesa SA : Starts talks with Enel SpA regarding a possible acquisition of 60 percent of Enel Green Power Espana SL .Endesa already owns 40 percent of Enel Green Power Espana.

Axactor signs 3rd party contract with Endesa

Axactor publ AB : Axactor has signed a new contract with electrical company in Spain, Endesa .The three-year contract is expected to generate an annual revenue in excess of one million euros ($1.12 million).

Endesa sells stake in Enel Insurance for 114 million euros

Endesa SA : Sells its entire stake of 50 percent in Enel Insurance BV for 114 million euros ($127 million) to Enel Investment Holding BV .Says sale of Enel Insurance, based in the Netherlands, will have no impact on consolidated results of Endesa.

Endesa renews contract to supply 98 pct of Aena's network of airports

Endesa SA : Says renews the contract to supply 98 percent of the Aena network of airports . Tender includes a total of 53 supply points distributed among 47 facilities (45 airports and 2 heliports), for a sum of 35.5 million euros ($39.8 million) .The company will supply 45 of the 46 airports that form part of the Aena network, it does not include the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Spain's Endesa Q1 net profit down 21 pct at 342 mln euros

Endesa SA : Q1 net profit 342 million euros ($389.7 million) versus 435 million euros a year ago . Q1 EBITDA 801 million euros versus 952 million euros a year ago .Q1 revenue 4.88 billion euros versus 5.45 billion euros a year ago.

Endesa SA buys 410 GWh of solar energy on auction

Endesa SA:Buys on auction 410 GWh of solar energy for the next quarter, at 39.6 euros per MWh.Acquired energy is equivalent to installed capacity of 681 MW of photovoltaic panels.