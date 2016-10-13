Elementia SAB de CV (ELEMENT.MX)
ELEMENT.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
24.64MXN
20 Oct 2017
24.64MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.26 (+1.07%)
$0.26 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
$24.38
$24.38
Open
$24.79
$24.79
Day's High
$24.83
$24.83
Day's Low
$24.24
$24.24
Volume
74,327
74,327
Avg. Vol
184,544
184,544
52-wk High
$27.90
$27.90
52-wk Low
$19.65
$19.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cementos Portland to sell 55 pct of Giant Cement Holding to Elementia
Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA
Elementia SA de CV appoints new interim CFO
Elementia SA de CV:Says Rafael Lira Oaxaca steps down as chief financial and administrative officer.Juan Francisco Sanchez Kramer to act as interim chief financial and administrative officer. Full Article