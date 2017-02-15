Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elmos Semiconductor AG : 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017 . In Q4 of 2016 sales increased by 14.8 pct over prior-year quarter of comparison to 63.5 million euros (Q4 2015: 55.3 million euros) . Q4 gross profit amounted to 29.4 million euros, equivalent to a gross margin of 46.4 pct (Q4 2015: 23.3 million euros or 42.0 pct) . Q4 consolidated net income was increased to 8.1 million euros (Q4 2015: 4.4 million euros) . Q4 EBIT reached 11.2 million euros or 17.7 pct of sales (Q4 2015: 7.0 million euros or 12.6 pct) . To propose to annual general meeting on May 11, 2017 a dividend increase to 0.35 euros per share (prior year: 0.33 euros per share) . In FY 23.1 million euro in EBIT were generated (2015: 24.5 million euros), equivalent to an EBIT margin of 10.1 pct (2015: 11.2 pct) . For 2017 Elmos expects sales growth in higher single digit percentage range compared to previous year . Anticipates a slightly better EBIT margin for 2017 compared to previous year (2016: 10.1 pct) .Capital expenditures ratio is scheduled to be less than 12 pct of sales. Moreover, Elmos will generate a positive adjusted free cash flow once again.

Elmos Semiconductor AG :Supervisory board extends term of CFO Arne Schneider by 5 years.

Elmos Semiconductor AG : Earnings improvement in the second quarter 2016 . Sales in first half-year 2016 remained solid at 108.7 million euros ($121.83 million) (H1 2015: 109.7 million euros) . EBIT climbed from 0.8 million euros in previous quarter to 4.8 million euros in Q2 2016 (Q2 2015: 4.1 million euros) . At 3.3 million euros in Q2 2016, consolidated net income was also higher than results of both previous quarter (Q1 2016: 0.3 million euros) and prior-year quarter (Q2 2015: 2.8 million euros) .Confirms its 2016 guidance and continues to expect an increase in sales from 2 percent to 6 percent compared to previous year.

ELMOS Semiconductor AG:Confirms its guidance for FY 2016 and expects a sales growth rate of 2 pct to 6 pct in 2016 compared to previous year.FY 2016 EBIT margin is anticipated at around 10 pct.

ELMOS Semiconductor AG:Dividend payment of again 0.33 euro per share​.‍Anticipates a sales growth of between 2 pct and 6 pct in 2016 compared to previous year​.‍Sales for FY 2015 were up 4.8 pct to 219.6 million euro ($244.74 million).‍EBIT margin is expected to reach roughly 10 pct in 2016​.FY 2016 revenue 229.66 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT margin 11.1 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.