Elementis PLC (ELM.L)
276.20GBp
3:48pm IST
0.20 (+0.07%)
276.00
274.20
278.30
274.20
79,535
694,554
320.68
212.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Elementis names Ralph Hewins as CFO
Elementis Plc
Elementis H1 pretax profit $44.7 mln
Elementis Plc
Elementis names BP Lubricants exec as CFO designate
Elementis Plc
Elementis sees FY EPS below market expectations
Elementis Plc
Elementis says group finance director Brian Taylorson to step down
Elementis Plc
Elementis PLC announces CEO-designate appointment update
Elementis PLC:Says following announcement on Oct.2, of appointment of Paul Waterman as CEO-designate of Elementis, the company confirms that effective date of Waterman's appointment as group CEO and an executive director of the company will be on Feb. 8, 2016.Says David Dutro will retire from his role as group CEO and an executive director of the company on Feb. 7, 2016 but will be appointed special advisor to the board between Feb. 8 and Feb. 29, 2016, to aid the transition process. Full Article