Edition:
India

Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

ELM.L on London Stock Exchange

276.20GBp
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.20 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
276.00
Open
274.20
Day's High
278.30
Day's Low
274.20
Volume
79,535
Avg. Vol
694,554
52-wk High
320.68
52-wk Low
212.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elementis names Ralph Hewins as CFO
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Elementis Plc : Says Brian Taylorson has stepped down from that role as well as from board .Says Ralph Hewins has taken up role as group CFO with immediate effect.  Full Article

Elementis H1 pretax profit $44.7 mln
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Elementis Plc : H1 pretax profit 44.7 million usd versus 65.3 million usd year ago . H1 sales 334 million usd versus 360.4 million usd year ago . H1 sales in period were $334.0 million, compared to $360.4 million . H1 profit before tax was $44.7 million (2015: $65.3 million) .Declaring an interim dividend of 2.70 cents per share, same as in previous year.  Full Article

Elementis names BP Lubricants exec as CFO designate
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Elementis Plc : Announces appointment of Ralph Hewins as group CFO-designate to succeed Brian Taylorson when he steps down from role .Ralph Hewins has been CFO of BP Lubricants since 2010.  Full Article

Elementis sees FY EPS below market expectations
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Elementis Plc : In H1 specialty products has continued to make progress, in line with interim management statement issued in April . In H1 chromium sales and contribution margins in North America for first six months of year expected to be similar to previous year .Earnings per share for year as a whole is expected to be below range of market expectations.  Full Article

Elementis says group finance director Brian Taylorson to step down
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Elementis Plc : Board is undertaking an extensive search process to identify and appoint brian taylorson's successor .Brian taylorson, who has been group finance director since 2002, will be stepping down from board sometime over next year.  Full Article

Elementis PLC announces CEO-designate appointment update
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

Elementis PLC:Says following announcement on Oct.2, of appointment of Paul Waterman as CEO-designate of Elementis, the company confirms that effective date of Waterman's appointment as group CEO and an executive director of the company will be on Feb. 8, 2016.Says David Dutro will retire from his role as group CEO and an executive director of the company on Feb. 7, 2016 but will be appointed special advisor to the board between Feb. 8 and Feb. 29, 2016, to aid the transition process.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Elementis PLC News

» More ELM.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials