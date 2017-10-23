Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)
ELST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
32.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+11.07%)
Prev Close
Rs28.90
Open
Rs29.15
Day's High
Rs32.65
Day's Low
Rs29.10
Volume
2,022,409
Avg. Vol
420,645
52-wk High
Rs40.65
52-wk Low
Rs20.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Electrosteel Castings re-appoints Umang Kejriwal as MD
* Says re-appointment of Umang Kejriwal as the managing director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uOtJUT) Further company coverage: