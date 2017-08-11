Edition:
India

Emera Inc (EMA.TO)

EMA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

48.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$48.47
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
511,126
52-wk High
$49.24
52-wk Low
$43.76

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Emera Inc :Emera reports Q2 2017 earnings.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55.Q2 earnings per share C$0.47.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Emera Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Emera reports q2 2016 earnings . Q2 earnings per share c$1.39 . Says emera announced a 10% increase in its annual common share dividend to $2.09 from $1.90 . "expect to remain within our target dividend payout ratio range for year" . Q2 revenue view c$654.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says emera extended its 8% annual dividend growth target through to 2020 (from 2019) .Emera inc qtrly operating revenues c$499.4 million versus c$526.9 million.  Full Article

Emera's current Vice President, Karen Hutt to become President and CEO of NSP
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Emera Inc : Effective August 1, Karen Hutt, currently Emera's Vice president, mergers and acquisitions, will become President and CEO of NSP .Bob Hanf, currently President and CEO of NSP, will assume new role of executive Vice President, stakeholder relations and regulatory affairs.  Full Article

Emera raises annual dividend by 10 pct
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Emera Inc : Increases FY dividend by 10 percent to C$2.09 per share . Emera approves a 10% increase in common dividend and extends dividend growth target .Approved a 10% increase in its annual common share dividend to $2.09 from $1.90.  Full Article

Emera closes acquisition of Teco Energy
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Emera Inc :Emera closes acquisition of Teco Energy.  Full Article

Emera acquisition of Teco Energy approved by New Mexico Public Regulation Commission
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Emera Inc : Emera acquisition of Teco Energy approved by New Mexico Public Regulation Commission .Transaction closing is expected to occur on or about July 1, 2016.  Full Article

Emera announces offering of $1.2 bln 6.75 pct fixed-to-floating subordinated notes
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Emera Inc : Emera announces offering of US$1.2 billion 6.75% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, CDN$500 million 2.90% senior notes and US$3.25 billion aggregate principal amount of multiple series of senior notes .To use net proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under credit facilities.  Full Article

Emera says may offer up to $800 mln of unsecured, subordinated notes
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Emera Inc : Files for shelf .May offer from time to time up to $800 million of unsecured, subordinated notes, in one or more transactions during 25 month period ending July 2018.  Full Article

Emera sells 50.1 million shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Emera Inc : Emera inc. Sells 50.1 million common shares of algonquin power & utilities corp. . Continues to hold an equity interest in apuc equivalent to approximately 12.9 million common shares . Proceeds, to emera, will be used in support of its general financing requirements, including proposed purchase of teco energy inc. .Emera has agreed to sell 50.1 million common shares of apuc in a secondary sale on a "bought block trade" basis at $10.85 per common share.  Full Article

Emera reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.81
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Emera Inc : Q1 2016 earnings were lower than last year due to teco energy acquisition costs, expected lower margins at new england gas plants . Teco energy acquisition remains on track to close in mid-2016 . Emera reports q1 2016 earnings . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.81 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.30 . Q1 revenue fell 1.3 percent to C$877 million .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Emera Inc News

BRIEF-Emera Inc approves increase in common dividend

* Emera approves increase in common dividend and declares quarterly dividends

Earnings vs. Estimates

