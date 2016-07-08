Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Empire Company Ltd : President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately . Empire Company Limited announces change in leadership . Clinton Keay , Empire's Executive Vice President of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer . Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO . Vimard will also replace Poulin on Empire board of directors .Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader.

Empire Company Ltd : Empire Company reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 loss per share $3.47 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35 . Q4 sales C$6.283 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$6 billion . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly Sobeys' same-store sales decreased 1.8 percent .Says declared dividend of $0.1025 per share, up 2.5 percent.

Empire Company Ltd:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on both the Non-Voting Class A shares and the Class B common shares.Payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2016.