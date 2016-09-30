Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's Enea says has filed bid to buy Engie's Polish unit

Enea : Polish state-run utility Enea said it filed a bid on Friday to buy 100 percent of shares in the Polish unit of France's Engie , Engie Energia Polska S.A. .Enea said in a statement that its bid to "acquire generation assets owned by Engie Energia Polska S.A. is to strengthen the Group's position on the market within electricity generation and is coherent with the new development strategy of Enea.".

Rafako signs 289.2 mln zloty net deal with Enea Wytwarzanie

Rafako SA : Signs a 289.2 million zloty ($74.9 million) net deal with Enea Wytwarzanie Sp. z o.o. for the delivery and assembly of the installation of catalytic denitrification for boilers . The contracted works are to be completed by Aug. 25, 2018 .Enea Wytwarzanie is a unit of Enea SA.

Poland's Enea sees investment at $6.8 bln by 2030

ENEA SA : Poland's state-run utility Enea plans to invest around 26.4 billion zlotys ($6.88 billion) by 2030, it said in a strategy published late on Thursday. . The company said it wants to increase its electricity sales by 24.4 pct compared with 2015, while its installed capacities will rise to 6.3 gigawatts (GW), mostly in coal-fuelled power stations in 2025 versus 3.2 GW installed now. . Enea expects to reduce costs by 700 million zlotys by 2025, it stated. .Apart from building the planned 1 GW coal-fuelled power plant in Kozienice, Enea will also retrofit its existing power stations and build a 300-500 new MW unit..

Poland's Bogdanka faces problems selling coal to Ukraine

BOGDANKA : Bogdanka, a Polish coal producer controlled by state-run utility Enea , continues its attempts to sell coal on the Ukrainian market, but faces risks related to payments, the company's chief executive officer said on Friday. . "We are trying, we are in talks with all the biggest coal consumers in Ukraine, but there is the same problem all the time - with securing payments. The other side is not able to guarantee financing," Krzysztof Szlaga told a news conference. . Currently Bogdanka sells "negligible" amounts to Ukraine, Szlaga said. . Selling coal to Ukraine was part of a government plan to find new markets for its coal surplus. [nW8N13R004] . Szlaga reiterated that Bogdanka's sales target for 2016 is 8.5-9 million tonnes of coal. Further company coverage [LWBP.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)).

Poland's Enea looking closely at potential acquisitions -CEO

Enea SA : Polish state-controlled utility Enea is closely looking at potential acquisition opportunities, the company's Chief Executive Miroslaw Kowalik said on Friday in response to a reporter's question whether Enea would be interested in buying the Polaniec plant from France's Engie . . "If we are speaking about some opportunities on the market, then as we have said, we are closely analysing this market," Kowalik said. . "We are looking if such asset would bring value to the firm ... in this context, for some power plants in Poland, Bogdanka (a coal miner controlled by Enea) is well positioned," he said. Further company coverage: [ENAE.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Enea says preliminary H1 net profit at 471 mln zlotys

Enea SA : Poland's No.2 utility, the state-run Enea, said on Tuesday its preliminary net profit in the first half of 2016 stood at 471 million zlotys ($122 million). . Enea also said its first-half preliminary revenue reached 5.599 billion zlotys, while earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 1.207 billion zlotys. .The utility said it had sustained impairment losses of 42 million zlotys due to a change in legislation regarding renewable energy generation..

Indra signs new contracts in Uruguay, Costa Rica and Poland

Indra Sistemas SA : Indra signs new contracts for implementing its distribution solutions at utilities in Uruguay, Costa Rica and Poland . In Uruguay the contract is signed with Administracion Nacional de Usinas y Transmisiones Electricas, in Poland - with ENEA, in Costa Rica - with Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados . Says global sum for the projects exceeds 3 million euros ($3.3 million) Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).

Poland's Bogdanka sees 2016 coal output, sales at 8.5-9 mln T

Poland's Bogdanka : Polish coal miner Bogdanka's 2016 output and sales will stand at 8.5-9 million tonnes each, Chief Executive Krzysztof Szlaga told reporters on Monday. Further company coverage: [LWBP.WA][ENAE.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((wiktor.szary@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ENEA SA appoints Miroslaw Kowalik as chairman of the management board

ENEA SA:Its supervisory board dismisses Dalida Gepfert as the company’s member of the management board for finance as of Jan. 7.Supervisory board appoints Miroslaw Kowalik as company’s chairman of the management board as of Jan. 7.

Supervisory board of ENEA SA fires CEO-Reuters

ENEA SA:Supervisory board of Poland's third-biggest state-run power firm, Enea ENAE.WA, fired the company's chief executive Krzysztof Zamasz, Enea said in a statement on Monday-Reuters.Zamasz's departure adds to a string of resignations at state-controlled companies since the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party won a national election in October.Earlier on Monday the CEO of Enea's smaller rival, the state-controlled Energa was sacked too.Wieslaw Piosik was named acting CEO until a new head is appointed.