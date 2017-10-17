Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)
24.01EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.09 (-0.39%)
€24.11
€24.08
€24.23
€23.97
607,545
955,392
€26.81
€22.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Enagas says Q3 results in line with 2017 targets
Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA
Enagas 9-month EBITDA up 12.3 pct at 794.2 mln euros YoY
Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA
Enagas maintains its strategic priorities for 2017-2020
Enagas SA
Enagas FY net profit up 1 pct, EBITDA down 2 pct YoY
Enagas SA
Enagas buys 2.96 pct stake in TgP for $65 million
Enagas SA
Enagas closes acquisition of 42.5 percent of SAGGAS
Enagas SA
Spain's Enagas says H1 results in line with 2016 targets
Enagas SA
Enagas H1 net profit up 0.5 pct year on year
Enagas SA
Gas Natural sells 20 pct stake in GNL Quintero plant to Enagas
Gas Natural SDG SA
Enagas to buy 20 pct in Chile's regasification plant for $200 mln
Enagas SA
Fitch: Catalan Independence a Limited Risk to Rated Corporates
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) The geographic diversification of most rated Spanish corporates, along with a probable political desire to maintain key services, would limit risks in the unlikely event of Catalonia completely splitting from Spain, Fitch Ratings says. Companies based in the region or with significant assets there could face disruption, but we do not see any threat to ratings unless there is a significant further deterioration