Enel Americas SA (ENAM.SN)
144.00CLP
25 Jan 2018
$-0.82 (-0.57%)
$144.82
$145.12
$148.00
$143.52
32,431,893
46,469,903
$148.00
$113.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Romanian Electrica's 2016 net profit falls to 239.2 mln lei
Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica
Enersis Americas agrees to consolidate Endesa, Chilectra
Enersis Americas
Enersis SA - Enel's Latin American arm cuts jobs in tough market - Reuters News
Enersis SA:Enersis Americas SA, Italian utility Enel's Latin American arm, said it was laying off workers as part of an efficiency drive against the backdrop of a difficult energy market - RTRS.Indebted Enel has been shifting its attention to its more profitable Latin American assets in recent years, packing the local firms with its own executives and carrying out a restructuring, a process that is ongoing and been plagued with local disputes."In the current energy market context, and in line with the plan presented to the market, it has been necessary to begin a rigorous process of looking for efficiencies, which includes, among other things, personnel reduction," Enersis said in a statement on Thursday.The company did not give exact numbers, but a source with knowledge of the process said about 160 people, all based in Chile, would lose their jobs. Full Article