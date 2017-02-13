Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Romanian Electrica's 2016 net profit falls to 239.2 mln lei

Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica : Says its net profit fell to 239.2 million lei ($56.56 million) on the year in 2016, down roughly 20 percent from 300.8 million lei in the previous year. . Says lower income and higher provisions influenced the result. . Says 2016 revenue totalled 362.3 million lei, down 6 percent on the year. ($1 = 4.2290 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie) ((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 305 5262; Reuters Messaging: luiza.ilie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ELECTRICA RESULTS/.

Enersis Americas agrees to consolidate Endesa, Chilectra

Enersis Americas : Said on Friday that its board have agreed to consolidate Endesa Americas and Chilectra Americas as part of the operation by its parent, Italy-based Enel . The company's board has agreed to formally start the merger process by which Enersis Americas will absorb Endesa and Chilectra, which would be dissolved without liquidation .The European group says that it is reorganising its assets in Chile and the rest of the region to simplify its operations and their management as well as act on growth opportunities faster.

Enersis SA - Enel's Latin American arm cuts jobs in tough market - Reuters News

Enersis SA:Enersis Americas SA, Italian utility Enel's Latin American arm, said it was laying off workers as part of an efficiency drive against the backdrop of a difficult energy market - RTRS.Indebted Enel has been shifting its attention to its more profitable Latin American assets in recent years, packing the local firms with its own executives and carrying out a restructuring, a process that is ongoing and been plagued with local disputes."In the current energy market context, and in line with the plan presented to the market, it has been necessary to begin a rigorous process of looking for efficiencies, which includes, among other things, personnel reduction," Enersis said in a statement on Thursday.The company did not give exact numbers, but a source with knowledge of the process said about 160 people, all based in Chile, would lose their jobs.