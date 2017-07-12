Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital LLC

July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ::Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC.Announced consideration to be paid in previously announced cash tender offer by unit to buy up to $760.9 million for a series of notes.Maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City time on July 25, 2017.Spectra Capital plans to fund maximum tender offer with part of proceeds from issuance of co's 2.90% senior notes due 2022, 3.70% notes due 2027.

Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. reports qtrly operating revenue $620.5 mln

Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016 . Qtrly operating revenue $620.5 million vs $528.1 million . Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.48 .Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $515.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enbridge inc. Announces $1.075-billion sale of South Prairie region assets

Enbridge Inc : Enbridge Inc says closing of transaction is expected to occur around end of Q4 of 2016 . Transaction is accretive to Fund Group's available cash flow from operations on a per unit basis . Assets divested on thursday do not include bakken expansion pipeline . An affiliate of Enbridge income fund entered into an agreement for sale of fund's liquids pipelines assets in south prairie region to tundra energy marketing . Assets do not include Bakken expansion pipeline . Announces $1.075 Billion sale of South Prairie region assets . As part of purchase and sale agreement, shipper commercial arrangements and contracts are expected to remain in place . Assets being sold are liquids pipelines and related facilities in Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Manitoba . Expected that crude oil and NGL volumes delivered from assets will continue to flow onto enbridge mainline at Cromer .As part of purchase and sale agreement, shipper commercial arrangements and contracts are expected to remain in place.

Moody's affirms Enbridge on Spectra announcement

Moody's : Moody's affirms Enbridge and subsidiaries on spectra announcement; outlooks remain negative .Maintaining a negative rating outlook for enbridge until company executes transaction, large capital program in 2017 and deleveraging plans.

S&P affirms Enbridge Inc., Enbridge Pipelines Inc. ratings at 'BBB+' on announced merger with Spectra Energy Corp

S&P Global Ratings:Enbridge Inc., Enbridge Pipelines Inc. ratings affirmed at 'BBB+' on announced merger with Spectra Energy Corp..

Moody's affirms Spectra Energy ratings, stable outlook

Moody's:Moody's affirms Spectra Energy ratings, stable outlook.

Enbridge will assume about $22 bln of existing Spectra debt - Conf Call

Enbridge Inc : Will assume about $22 billion of existing Spectra debt . Said about 694 million new shares issued Further company coverage: [ENB.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Enbridge to buy Spectra in a deal valued at about C$37 billion

Spectra Energy Corp : Enbridge and Spectra energy to combine to create North America's premier energy infrastructure company with C$165 billion enterprise value . Enbridge and Spectra Energy to combine to create North America's premier energy infrastructure company with c$165 billion enterprise value . Spectra Energy shareholders will receive 0.984 shares of combined company for each share of Spectra Energy common stock they own . Transaction was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in q1 of 2017 . Deal for C$37 billion (US$28 billion) . Upon completion of transaction, Enbridge shareholders are expected to own approximately 57 percent of combined company . Consideration to be received by Spectra Energy shareholders is valued at US$40.33 per Spectra Energy share . Combined company will be called Enbridge Inc . Upon completion of transaction, Spectra Energy shareholders are expected to own approximately 43 percent of combined co . Consideration to be received by spectra energy shareholders is valued at US$40.33 per Spectra Energy share . Upon completion of transaction, Enbridge shareholders are expected to own approximately 57 percent of combined company . Upon closing of transaction, Al Monaco will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer of combined company . Greg Ebel will serve as non-executive chairman of Enbridge's board of directors.

Enbridge Energy plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond co's current 5-yr planning horizon

Enbridge Inc : Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond company's current five-year planning horizon . Has confirmed that its consolidated funding plan through 2019 is not expected to require any incremental equity capital as a result of events . Negotiated tentative joint funding arrangement with EEP through which equity investment in Bakken pipeline will be jointly funded . Anticipated investment in Bakken pipeline will be jointly funded 75 percent by Enbridge, through Enbridge energy company and 25 percent by EEP .Affiliate will withdraw regulatory applications pending with Minnesota Public Utilities Commission associated with Sandpiper project.

Enbridge - Enbridge Energy Partners L.P and Marathon Petroleum form new JV

Enbridge : Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. and co announced today that EEP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation have formed a new joint venture . JV entered into an agreement to acquire a 49 percent equity interest in holding company that owns 75 percent of the Bakken pipeline system . Bakken pipeline system purchased from an affiliate of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. and Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. . EEP, Marathon Petroleum would indirectly hold 75 percent and 25 percent, respectively, of JV's 49 percent interest in holding co of Bakken pipeline . Purchase price of EEP’s effective 27.6 percent interest in the system is US$1.5 billion . Purchased system consists of the Dakota Access Pipeline (“DAPL”) and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline (“ETCO”) projects Source - http://bit.ly/2c3LdT7 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).