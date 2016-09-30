Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tundra energy marketing limited to acquire the south east Saskatchewan pipeline system from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

Tundra Energy Marketing : After closing of transaction, will handle over 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil production from Saskatchewan,Manitoba, North Dakota . Will also continue to have over 600,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity, ability to load unit trains for its customers at cromer . Tundra Energy Marketing Limited to acquire the South East Saskatchewan Pipeline System from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. .All employees of Enbridge working on se Saskatchewan System are expected to join teml following closing of transaction.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc : Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports strong first quarter results; declares monthly dividend . Q1 earnings per share c$0.54 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc:Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1555 per common share to be paid on May 16 to shareholders of record date as on May 2.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc announces $500 mln common share offering

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc:Says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets for the purchase and distribution to the public of 17,699,000 common shares at $28.25 per Common Share.Says company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares to subscribe for additional ordinary units of Enbridge Income Fund at the Offering Price.