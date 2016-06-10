Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Enghouse Systems Ltd Q2 earnings per share C$0.31
Enghouse Systems Ltd
Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies
Enghouse Systems Ltd: Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies . Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million .Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc. Full Article
Enghouse Systems board approves 17 pct dividend increase
Enghouse Systems Ltd:Says board of directors also approved a 17% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.14 per common share. Full Article
BRIEF-Enghouse releases third quarter results
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - Q3 revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in Q3 last year