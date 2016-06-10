Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enghouse Systems Ltd Q2 earnings per share C$0.31

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse releases second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.31 . Q2 revenue c$78.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$79.6 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies

Enghouse Systems Ltd: Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies . Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million .Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc.

Enghouse Systems board approves 17 pct dividend increase

Enghouse Systems Ltd:Says board of directors also approved a 17% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.14 per common share.