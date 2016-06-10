Edition:
Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)

ENGH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$53.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
18,929
52-wk High
$64.39
52-wk Low
$48.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enghouse Systems Ltd Q2 earnings per share C$0.31
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse releases second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.31 . Q2 revenue c$78.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$79.6 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Enghouse Systems Ltd: Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies . Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million .Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc.  Full Article

Enghouse Systems board approves 17 pct dividend increase
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Enghouse Systems Ltd:Says board of directors also approved a 17% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.14 per common share.  Full Article

BRIEF-Enghouse releases third quarter results

* Enghouse Systems Ltd - Q3 revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in Q3 last year

