Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

151.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.95 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
Rs149.70
Open
Rs151.15
Day's High
Rs157.00
Day's Low
Rs149.00
Volume
1,995,486
Avg. Vol
1,707,756
52-wk High
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Engineers India Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Engineers India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 849.9 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 3.25 billion rupees . consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 844.5 million rupees .net profit in Dec quarter last year was 676.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 3.68 billion rupees.  Full Article

Engineers India to provide consulting services for BS-VI project at IOCL refineries
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Engineers India Ltd : To provide consulting services for implementation of BS-VI project at six refineries of IOCL .  Full Article

Engineers India March-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Engineers India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 699.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 2.86 billion rupees .  Full Article

Engineers India Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Engineers India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed March 9, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend 2015-16, if declared.  Full Article

Engineers India Ltd News

BRIEF-Engineers India June-qtr profit up 1.3 pct

* June quarter profit 813.8 million rupees versus 803 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

