Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)
151.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs1.95 (+1.30%)
Rs149.70
Rs151.15
Rs157.00
Rs149.00
1,995,486
1,707,756
Rs175.70
Rs118.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Engineers India Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Engineers India Ltd
Engineers India to provide consulting services for BS-VI project at IOCL refineries
Engineers India Ltd
Engineers India March-qtr profit falls
Engineers India Ltd
Engineers India Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Engineers India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed March 9, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend 2015-16, if declared. Full Article
BRIEF-Engineers India June-qtr profit up 1.3 pct
* June quarter profit 813.8 million rupees versus 803 million rupees last year