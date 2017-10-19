Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Engie has capacity for further acquisitions - CEO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Engie ::* CEO tells strategy briefing that Engie has means to make further acquistions, although any future deals would not be on a major scale.

Engie says ahead of target on company restructuring plan

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Engie ::Says targeting having 2 million customers in France by the end of 2018 for its "green" electricity offer.Executive says sees 20 percent risk of winter gas "crisis" in France due to supply problems.Says is ahead on the company's restructuring plan.Says has noted rising costs from new nuclear power sources.

France to make further decisions on state stake sales this autumn -APE head Vial

Oct 18 (Reuters) - French government/APE state investment body::Head of France's APE state holding agency says decisions over possible stake sales will be made this autumn.APE head Martin Vial was addressing French politicians.Last month, the French government sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie << >>, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy cash from non-strategic, mature industries towards an innovation fund. nL8N1LN1BI.Banking sources told Reuters that the national lottery, Paris's main airport operator ADP << >>, Engie and several other firms deemed non-strategic would be part of a wave of French privatisations starting this month..Bankers say ADP, in which the state holds 50.63 percent, is high on the list of assets that could be sold. Minority shareholder Vinci << >> has already publicly expressed interest as a possible buyer..

Engie and Icelandic partner get three geothermal exploration permits from Mexico

May 23 (Reuters) - Engie Sa ::* Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER) has issued three exploration permits to ENGIE and Reykjavik Geothermal, an Icelandic geothermal development company.* Permits authorise their holders to spend three years exploring geothermal resources located in three zones, each measuring 150 km2, in Sangangüey (in the state of Nayarit) and in Cerro Pinto and Las Derrumbadas (in the state of Puebla.

GBL FY consolidated net result turns to loss of 458 million euros

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA : FY consolidated net result loss of 458‍​ million euros versus profit of 1.03 billion euros ($1.11 billion) year ago . FY cash earnings ‍​440 million euros versus 462 million euros year ago . FY adjusted net assets ‍​16.99 billion euros versus 15.19 billion euros year ago . At dec. 31, 2016 had a net cash position of 225 million euros versus net debt of 740 million euros at dec. 31, 2015 . Proposes dividend of 2.93 euros per share, up 2.4 percent compared to year ago . As result of disposal of high-yielding stakes in Engie and Total , GBL's cash earnings will be negatively impacted in 2017 .In 2017, expects to pay dividend at least equivalent to this proposed for FY 2016.

Engie acquires French 3D company Siradel

French energy company Engie says: It has acquired entirety of share capital of Siradel, a french 3D company .Siradel develops solutions for cities and telecoms operators as well as create urban planning solutions for cities..

Poland's Enea says has filed bid to buy Engie's Polish unit

Enea : Polish state-run utility Enea said it filed a bid on Friday to buy 100 percent of shares in the Polish unit of France's Engie , Engie Energia Polska S.A. .Enea said in a statement that its bid to "acquire generation assets owned by Engie Energia Polska S.A. is to strengthen the Group's position on the market within electricity generation and is coherent with the new development strategy of Enea.".

BRIEF-Engie to supply LNG cargoes to Beijing

Engie SA : Following a tender launched by Beijing Gas Group (BGG) to secure its winter gas needs for the city of Beijing, Engie has been selected to supply approximately 900 million cubic meters of natural gas in the form of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to meet BGG’s downstream requirements .Engie will deliver 10 cargoes of LNG to BGG over the period November 2016 through February 2017..

Engie says has taken 6.6 percent equity stake in Heliatek

Engie : Through Engie New Ventures, the French utility has taken 6.6 percent equity stake in German industrial startup Heliatek . Heliatek is specialized in the the manufacture of organic photovoltaic film . Investment is part of Heliatek's 80 million-euro ($90 million) fundraising Further company coverage: [ENGIE.PA] ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Engie signs partnership with Thales to enhance the security of its IT infrastructures

Engie Thales : Aim is to anticipate evolution of cyber threats .Monitoring center will be based in Elancourt (Yvelines, France) and on the ENGIE premises in Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis, France)..