Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's ENERGA says Q3 EBITDA estimated at 500 mln zlotys

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENERGA SA ::Polish state-run power utility ENERGA says it estimates its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 500 million zlotys ($138.81 million).EBITDA in the first nine months of the year totalled 1.64 bln zlotys.

Poland's ENERGA takes writedowns on renewable energy assets

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ENERGA SA ::* Polish energy producer ENERGA has taken writedowns of 81.4 million zloty ($22.72 million) which will negatively influence its third quarter results, it said on Friday..* The writedowns are related to ENERGA's renewable energy assets..* The writedowns will reduce ENERGA's consolidated operating profit for the third quarter..* ENERGA is to release its third quarter results on Nov 8..

Poland's Energa says plans 2015 dividend at PLN 0.49/share

Energa : Poland's No.4 power firm Energa said in a statement on Wednesday it planned a dividend payout for 2015 at 202.9 million zlotys ($52.2 million), or 0.49 zlotys per share. .Last year, Energa's dividend stood at 596 million zlotys, or 1.44 zlotys per share..

Energa SA signs investment agreement to buy shares in Polska Grupa Gornicza

Energa SA:Its unit, ENERGA Kogeneracja Sp. z o.o. , signs investment agreement on initiation of Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG).Parties confirmed validity of establishing of PGG, which will operate on the basis of selected mining assets, to be acquired from Kompania Węglowa SA (including 11 hard coal mines, 4 support units and central managing structure).Investors will take up new shares of PGG worth 2.417 billion Polish zlotys.ENERGA Kogeneracja Sp. z o.o. as one of the investors declared recapitalization of PGG with amount of 500 million zlotys in cash.does not assume full consolidation of PGG’s financial data.Initial agreement was signed on April 26.

Energa SA to buy shares in Polska Grupa Gornicza

Energa SA:Its unit, ENERGA Kogeneracja Sp. z o.o. , signs agreement on initiation of Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG).Parties confirmed validity of establishing of PGG, which will operate on the basis of selected mining assets, to be acquired from Kompania Węglowa SA (including 11 hard coal mines, 4 support units and central managing structure).Investors will take up new shares of PGG worth 2.417 billion Polish zlotys.ENERGA Kogeneracja Sp. z o.o. as one of the investors declared recapitalization of PGG with amount of 500 million zlotys in cash.does not assume full consolidation of PGG’s financial data.Parties of agreement include: Kompania Weglowa SA, Polska Grupa Gornicza o (PGG), PGE GiEK, Weglokoks SA, Towarzystwo Finansowe Silesia sp. z o.o. (TFS), Fundusz Inwestycji Polskich Przedsiebiorstw FIZAN (FIPP), PGNiG TERMIKA SA, Energa Kogeneracja Sp. z o.o as Investors.Parties of agreement include also Alior Bank SA, Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA, PKO Bank Polski SA, Bank Zachodni WBK SA, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego SA and labor unions acting in Kompania Weglowa SA.investment agreement to be signed on April 29.

Energa SA places non-binding conditional offer for acquisition of shares of Polska Grupa Gornicza

Energa SA:Places preliminary non-binding conditional offer for acquisition of new shares in increased capital of Polska Grupa Gornicza Sp. z o.o. (PGG).Its non-binding offer is worth maximum of 600 million Polish zlotys under certain pre-conditions.PGG is to acquire selected mining assets from Kompania Weglowa SA.pre-conditions include, among others, implementation of restructuring activities guarantying profitability of PGG business.

Moody’s maintains Energa SA debt rating

Energa SA:Moody’s maintains debt rating at Baa1 with outlook stable.

Energa SA appoints Dariusz Kaskow chairman of management board

Energa SA:Dismisses Seweryn Piotr Kedra as vice chairman of the company’s management board for finance.Appoints Mariusz Redaszka as vice chairman of the company’s management board for finance.Appoints Dariusz Kaskow chairman of the company’s management board.

Moody’s maintains Energa SA debt rating

Energa SA:Moody’s maintains debt rating at Baa1 with outlook stable.

Polish state-run utility Energa SA sack CEO - Reuters

Energa SA:The supervisory board at Poland's fourth biggest power firm Energa fired the company's chief executive Andrzej Tersa - Reuters.Energa's supervisory board appointed Roman Pionkowski as the company's acting CEO.The change adds to a string of resignations at state-controlled companies following the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's victory in October's election.Energa, like other state-run firms, is prone to any political changes.Tersa was appointed Energa's CEO in April this year and analysts say he was too short on the post to introduce significant changes that could be assessed by the market.He replaced Miroslaw Bielinski, who had been the company's head since 2008 and was reputable on the market. The sudden change, which then resulted in a slump in Energa's shares, was also political.