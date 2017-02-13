Edition:
India

Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)

ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

778.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.85 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs769.35
Open
Rs779.30
Day's High
Rs785.90
Day's Low
Rs770.00
Volume
2,041
Avg. Vol
9,071
52-wk High
Rs1,005.00
52-wk Low
Rs677.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Entertainment Network India Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Entertainment Network India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 162.3 million rupees versus 290.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.50 billion rupees versus 1.41 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Entertainment Network India enter advertising sales agreement with TV Today Network
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Entertainment Network India Ltd : Entered into an advertising sales agreement with tv today network; ASA, TVTN has agreed to appoint ENIL as an agent of TVTN .  Full Article

Entertainment Network India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
