Enquest maintains 2017 production guidance

May 25 (Reuters) - Enquest Plc ::Operational update.Kraken on track and 2017 production guidance confirmed.Kraken development on track to deliver first oil before end of june 2017, with further excellent progress on drilling.Reaffirms its guidance for full year 2017 of average production between 45,000 boepd and 51,000 boepd.Production averaged 37,856 boepd for four months to end of april 2017, down on 42,752 boepd in same period in 2016.Magnus/SVT transition and acquisition programme on course for transaction completion around end of 2017, with no cash outlay for enquest.As at 30 April 2017, net debt was approximately $1,912m.Cash and undrawn facilities totalled $244m at April 30.On track to achieve first oil from Kraken before end of June and to deliver on production, unit opex and capex targets for 2017.

Enquest Plc : Completion of bookbuild for placing and open offer . 314.2 million shares have been conditionally placed with institutional investors for a price of 23 pence per new ordinary share .Prior to any clawback, double a's total commitment in placing and open offer will be approximately £28 million (approximately $34 million).

Enquest Plc : Launch of a proposed issuance of equity, by way of a placing and open offer of 356.7 mln new shares at 23 pence per share . Expected to raise proceeds of approximately 82.0 mln stg(approximately 78.1 mln stg net of estimated expenses) . Bookbuild will open with immediate effect . Restructuring will provide group with a stable and sustainable capital structure, reduced cash debt service obligations and greater liquidity . Proceeds of placing and open offer will be used to continue development of company's Kraken asset with aim of achieving first oil in first half of 2017 .Company does not intend to use any proceeds from placing and open offer to repay bank debt.

Enquest Plc : Proposed c. £82 million placing and open offer and financial restructuring . Launch of a proposed issuance of equity, by way of a placing and open offer of, in aggregate, 356,738,114 new ordinary shares . Issue at an issue price of 23 pence per new ordinary share expected to raise proceeds of approximately £82.0 million . Placing and open offer is part of a proposed financial restructuring of group . Irrevocable undertakings to take up entitlements under open offer have been received for 42,505,990 new ordinary shares . Bookbuild will open with immediate effect . Timing of closing of bookbuild is at discretion of J.P. Morgan Cazenove and BofA Merrill Lynch, following consultation with co .Board remains confident in long term potential of Enquest business plan.

Enquest Plc : Holding discussions with Delek Group Ltd for sale by enquest to one of delek's subsidiaries of an interest in kraken development . Enquest to farm out to delek a 20% working interest in Kraken . At completion, delek will advance usd20 million to seller for a period of up to 5 years at an annual interest of 3% . Potential farm out of 20% of Kraken to delek . Continues to closely monitor and manage its funding and liquidity position in light of current market environment . Delek would bear its share in project capex from january 1, 2016 .Engaging as appropriate with its credit facility providers (including banks and bondholders) in this regard.

EnQuest makes small reserves upgrade to Crathes reservoir in North Sea

EnQuest Plc :Crathes reservoir exceeded expectations, with a small reserves upgrade.

EnQuest says production in four months to end April up 39 pct year on year

Enquest Plc : Production averaged 42,752 boepd for four months to end of april 2016 . Full year production guidance is reiterated at between 44,000 boepd and 48,000 boepd. . Enquest is well on track to meet its cost reduction targets of delivering unit opex in range $25 - 27/bbl overall for 2016 .As at 30 april 2016, enquest's net debt was approximately $1.63 billion.

Enquest acquisition of additional interest in Kraken

Enquest Plc:Acquisition of additional interest in Kraken.Says ‍has also waived its right to reclaim about $7 million of cash calls paid on behalf of first oil in January and February 2016​.Enquest says ‍acquisition of an additional 10.5 pct interest in Kraken development from First Oil.Expects that the additional reserves it is acquiring through this transaction will incrementally increase the amount available to it under its bank facility to $1.2 billion (from $1,137 million as reported in August 2015).Prior to the transaction, EnQuest had a total interest in Kraken of 60 pct and Cairn had 25 pct.Following completion, EnQuest will have a 70.5 pct interest and Cairn a 29.5 pct interest​.