Euronext announces volumes for September 2017

Oct 4 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR SEPTEMBER 2017.‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,295 MILLION, UP +14.6% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016​.‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017, OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON DERIVATIVES REACHED 501,591 CONTRACTS, UP +13.6% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016​.‍IN SEPT AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EQUITY INDEX DERIVATIVES REACHED 202,297 CONTRACTS, DOWN -3.7% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016​.‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES REACHED 256,636 CONTRACTS IN SEPTEMBER 2017, UP +32.2% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016.IN SEPT ‍AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON COMMODITIES DERIVATIVES REACHED 42,658 CONTRACTS, UP +14.9% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016​.‍ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS, AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017, OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EURONEXT DERIVATIVES STANDS AT 548,484 CONTRACTS​.AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON FX SPOT MARKET OF FASTMATCH WAS AT $20.9 MILLION, UP 52.5 PERCENT VERSUS SEPT 2016 AND UP 28.4 PERCENT VERSUS MONTH AGO.

Euronext to acquire Fastmatch

May 23 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::EURONEXT TO ACQUIRE FASTMATCH AND EXPAND INTO GLOBAL FX MARKETS.EURONEXT NV - ACQUISITION OF A C.90% INTEREST IN FASTMATCH FOR INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $153 MILLION.EURONEXT NV - FASTMATCH'S MANAGEMENT WILL REMAIN INVESTED WITH A C.10% INTEREST, WITH MINORITY RIGHTS.EURONEXT NV - TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH DEBT FACILITIES.EURONEXT NV - TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EURONEXT'S EARNINGS AND MID-SINGLE DIGIT EPS ACCRETION IS EXPECTED IN MEDIUM-TERM BEFORE SYNERGIES.

Inventiva raises 48 mln euros in IPO on Euronext Paris - Euronext

Euronext NV : Euronext today welcomed Inventiva , to compartment C of its regulated market in Paris . Inventiva was listed through the admission to trading on 15 february 2017 of a total of 15,681,240 shares . Offering price was set at 8.50 euros ($8.95) per share .Inventiva's market capitalisation on day of listing was 133 million euros, and transaction raised a total of 48 million euros.

Euronext partners with AX Trading to launch block trading MTF

Euronext NV : Euronext partners with AX Trading to launch pan-European block trading MTF . Strategic partnership with AX Trading, a US-based fintech company, to create a new block trading service for equities .Platform resulting from partnership with AX Trading is scheduled for launch in mid-2017 pending regulatory approval.

Euronext acquires 51 percent of Company Webcast

Euronext NV : Announces acquisition of a 51 percent majority stake in Company Webcast . Transaction includes an initial cash payment of 3.6 million euros ($3.80 million) .In 2016 Company Webcast generated 3.6 million euros of revenues.

Euronext September average daily volume on equity index derivatives down 15.0 pct

Euronext Nv : Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 210,074 contracts in September 2016 (-15.0 pct compared to September 2015 and +32 pct compared to August 2016) .Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives decreased to 194,196 contracts (-16.7 pct compared to September 2015 and +18 pct compared to August 2016) See also: [nFWN1CA0QQ].

Euronext raises 13.1 billion euros of follow-on equity in August

Euronext NV : August 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 4.84 billion euros ($5.40 billion) (-43.8 pct compared to August 2015) . August activity on ETFs followed same trend with an average daily transaction value of 335 million euros, down by -54.9 pct compared to August 2015 . Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 158,599 contracts in august 2016 (-38.0 pct compared to August 2015) . August average daily volume on individual equity derivatives decreased to 164,776 contracts (-44.7 pct compared to August 2015) . In August 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by -31.2 pct compared to August 2015, with an average daily volume of 46,253 contracts . On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 496,772 contracts (-9.7 pct compared to end of August 2015) .In August 13.1 billion euros of follow-on equity were raised, compared to 128 million euros in August 2015.

Euronext to acquire a 20% stake in EuroCCP

Euronext NV : Euronext enters into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a 20 pct stake (c. 14 million euros) in EuroCCP .Deal is expected to close towards end of year.

Euronext CEO cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year - conf call

Euronext : "We do expect (trading) volume to remain low for the rest of the year" - CEO . Sees company headcount to grow marginally over the rest of the year - CEO . "We expect a quieter Q3 compared to the Q3 last year" - CFO . To give a detailed update on strategic plans at full-year results in february next year - CEO . "We are cautiously optimistic" about new listings pipeline - ceo Further company coverage: [ENX.PA].

Euronext Q2 net profit up at 49.3 million euros

Euronext NV : Q2 resilient revenue: 1.7 pct increase compared to Q2 2015, to 132.3 million euros (Q2 2015: 130.1 million euros) . Q2 significant increase in EBITDA margin: 58.7 pct (Q2 2015: 53.9 pct) . Net profit for Q2 2016 was 49.3 million euros, an increase of 72 pct compared to same quarter last year (Q2 2015: 28.7 million euros) . Q2 third party revenue 132.3 million euros vs 130.1 million a year ago . Basic EPS of 0.71 euro, up 73 pct compared to 0.41 euro in Q2 2015 . Euronext's core business revenue will grow by a 2 pct CAGR over 2015 - 2019 period . For 2015-19, the six new growth initiatives will bring about 70 million euros of additional revenue . Group revenue will grow by a CAGR of 5 pct over 2015-19 .Euronext's ebitda margin is expected to range between 61 pct and 63 pct by 2019.