Eoh Holdings sees six-month HEPS up between 20-25 pct

Eoh Holdings Ltd : Says trading statement .HEPS for six months ended Jan. 31 is expected to be between 431 cents and 449 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20-25 pct.

EOH Holdings sees FY HEPS up between 20-30 pct

EOH Holdings Ltd :Fy headline earnings per share is expected to be between 690 cents and 748 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 30 pct.

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Martin & Martin-Nestlé deal

S.Africa's Competition Commission: Commission has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Martin & Martin intends to acquire target business of Nestlé . Recommended to Competition Tribunal that merger whereby EOH intends to buy Aptronics be approved without conditions .Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Intelichem intends to acquire Meridian and Synovatech.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Says not opposing the variation order brought before the tribunal on right to retrench a specified number of employees in Amec Foster Wheeler SA . Deal between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure and Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales and Service Gp Approved without conditions

S. Africa's Competition Commission : Recommended the larger merger between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure with that of Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales And Service Further company coverage: [EOHJ.J].