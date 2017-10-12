Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RPT-Faurecia confirms FY 2017 guidance

Repeats without changes to text:ORGANIC GROWTH AT +10.7 PERCENT IN Q3 (VERSUS. +8.5 PERCENT IN H1).FY 2017 GUIDANCE (AS RECENTLY UPGRADED ON JULY 21) CONFIRMED.Q3 VALUE-ADDED SALES EUR 3.79 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.53 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Faurecia and Mahle to collaborate on Cockpit of the Future

Oct 10 (Reuters) - FAURECIA SA ::ANNOUNCED TODAY FAURECIA AND MAHLE TO COLLABORATE ON TECHNOLOGIES FOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT OF THE COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE.

Faurecia Q3 sales down at ‍​4.24 billion euros

Faurecia : Q3 sales ‍​4.24 billion euros versus 4.32 billion euros ($4.84 billion) year ago .Fully confirms its FY 2016 guidance.

Faurecia H1 net income rises 56% to 245 million euros

Faurecia : H1 net income €245 million ($269.26 million), up 56% . H1 operating income €490 million, up 28%, representing 5.1% of total sales up 110bp . H1 total sales €9.53 billion, up 0.5%, organic growth of 3.4% . H1 net cash flow of €205 million . Upgrades 2016 guidance for operating margin and net cash flow . Sees 2016 operating margin (on total sales) of minimum 5.0% (previously 4.6% to 5.0%) .Sees 2016 net cash flow minimum of €300 million (previously around €300 million).

Faurecia to divest Faurecia Automotive Exteriors business to Plastic Omnium

Faurecia SA:Signature of definitive agreement for divestiture of Faurecia Automotive Exteriors Business to Plastic Omnium.Enterprise value of transaction is 665 million euros.The transaction is due to close during 2016.

Faurecia proposes dividend of 0.65 euro per share; confirms FY 2016 guidance

Faurecia SA:Board proposes cash dividend of 0.65 euro per share.Confirms FY 2016 guidance given in February.

Faurecia changes governance structure

Faurecia SA:From July 1, 2016, functions of chairman of board and chief executive officer will be separated.Patrick Koller will take up position of chief executive officer and Yann Delabrière will be chairman of board of directors.

Faurecia prices 700 million euros of 2023 senior notes

Faurecia SA:Prices 700 million euros of senior notes due 2023 at 3.625 pct.Settlement of notes is expected to occur on April 1.

Faurecia proposes FY 2015, gives FY 2016 guidance

Faurecia SA:Proposed dividend of 0.65 euros, up 86 pct versus 0.35 euros paid in 2015.Faurecia expects, for 2016, a very moderate growth of worldwide automotive production.Expects 2016 growth in sales between 1-3 pct (at constant exchange rates and scope).Expects for 2016 an improvement in operating margin of between 20 and 60 bp, thus giving an operating margin of between 4.6-5.0 pct of total sales.Expects 2016 net cash flow of around 300 million euros.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium signs MOU with Faurecia to buy exterior systems business

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Faurecia to buy its car exterior systems business.Transaction is for an enterprise value of 665 million euros.Acquisition could be finalized in 2016.