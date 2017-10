Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv ::ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - EPP REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR COMBINED CONSIDERATION THAT VALUES PORTFOLIO AT EURO 692.1 MILLION​.ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES NV - ‍SPECIFIED PORTFOLIO COMPRISES TWELVE RETAIL PROPERTIES OF WHICH EIGHT COMPRISE SHOPPING CENTRES AND FOUR RETAIL PARKS​.ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES NV - ‍SALE WILL OCCUR IN THREE SEPARATE TRANCHES​.

Echo Polska says disposal of portfolio of office properties tryton business house

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv :DISPOSAL OF A PORTFOLIO OF OFFICE PROPERTIES TRYTON BUSINESS HOUSE IN GDANSK, A4 BUSINESS PARK IN KATOWICE AND WEST GATE IN WROCLAW​.‍AGREED ESTIMATED TRANSACTION PRICE FOR SHARES IN COMPANIES CONTROLLING OFFICE PORTFOLIO SHALL AMOUNT TO EUR 160 MILLION​.‍COMPANY INTENDS UTILISING SALE PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL TO FINANCE FURTHER RETAIL ACQUISITIONS​.

Echo Polska Properties posts H1 net profit of 39.6 mln euros

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties: :H1 NET PROFIT EUR39.555 MILLION.H1 DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE 5.19 EURO CENTS.H1 NAV PER SHARE EUR1.23.ON TRACK TO DELIVER 10.8 EURO CENTS DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017.

EPP updates on acquisition of Galeria Solna

July 13 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv ::Concluded acquisition agreement to acquire another retail asset, Galeria Solna in Inowroclaw, North West Poland.Purchase consideration for acquisition of Galeria Solna was eur 22.4 million, based on asset value of eur 55.4 million.

Echo Polska to buy Park Handlowy Zakopianka leasehold

Echo Polska Properties Nv : Concluded prelim deal to buy all equity in leasehold rights holder of Park Handlowy Zakopianka . Acquired equity will be purchased for an aggregate acquisition cost of approximately euro 54 million . Deal does not include portions of centre leased to owner occupied Carrefour and Castorama stores .Says acquisition price of approximately eur 54 million inclusive of about euro 400,000 transaction costs represents an acquisition yield of c.10 percent.