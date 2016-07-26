Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Equitas Holdings appoints P N Vasudevan as MD, Equitas Finance

Equitas Holdings Ltd : P N Vasudevan has been appointed as managing director of Equitas Finance Limited w.e.f July 23, 2016 .

Equitas Holdings gets banking licence from RBI

Equitas Holdings Ltd : Issue of banking licence by RBI .

Equitas Holdings Q4 profit up by 28 pct

Equitas Holdings Ltd : Q4 profit after tax grew by 28% to inr 468 million; total income increased by 49% to inr 3.20 billion .